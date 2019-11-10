Barbara Palvin Goes Braless In Tiny White Top For Victoria’s Secret Video

Barbara Palvin also rocked sheer underwear for her video shoot.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Barbara Palvin recently gave her Instagram followers a peek at a promotional video for the lingerie brand that gave the model her wings. Victoria’s Secret is probably best known for its vast selection of bras, but Barbara doesn’t appear to be wearing one.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old Hungarian model took to Instagram to wish her fans a “good morning.” The greeting included a video of Barbara rocking clothing from Victoria’s Secret, albeit very little of it. The striking brunette didn’t mention the brand in her post, but the man behind the camera, Derek Kettela, revealed what the video was for his Instagram page. He also shared that it was shot in New York.

In the short clip, Barbara Palvin is lying on the hardwood floor of a spacious, almost empty room. She’s leaning on the only piece of furniture in sight, a small futon mattress on a wooden frame. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model is wearing a tiny white crop top with drawstrings on the sides that have been pulled tight to create a ruched effect. The shirt is constructed out of a thin fabric and features thin spaghetti straps, so it’s clear that Barbara is going braless.

The model is also wearing a pair of nude briefs that sit low on her hips. The sheer underwear features silver Victoria’s Secret branding on the waistband and a lace-like floral print that’s barely visible.

At the beginning of the video, Barbara Palvin is leaning on the cushioned platform with her back slightly arched and her fingers in her tousled hair. She switches up her position throughout the video shoot, always making sure to keep her toned stomach stretched out.

Barbara’s beauty look is so natural that it’s difficult to tell if she’s wearing makeup at all. The lighting is soft, giving the video a pinkish glow. The steamy song “Flower” by Johnny Stimson plays over the video.

So far, Barbara Palvin’s followers have watched her Victoria’s Secret video more than 711,000 times. They’ve also shared their thoughts about it in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“Barbs you are killing it!!!” wrote one fan.

“IT SHOULD BE ILLEGAL TO LOOK THAT GOOD,” another remarked.

“You are stunning omg,” a third wrote.

Some fans also mentioned Barbara’s boyfriend, actor Dylan Sprouse, in their comments.

“@dylansprouse i just hope that u know you’re very lucky guy,” wrote one fan.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Barbara Palvin had her followers freaking out over a different lingerie shoot last month. However, she was wearing a bra for that photo session.