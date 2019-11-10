Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Fits Physique In Crop Top And Tight Leggings

Candice Swanepoel is slaying Instagram yet again.

On Sunday, November 10, the Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a new photo to her feed on the social media platform that was an instant hit with her 13.7 million followers. In the shot, the 30-year-old model stood outside in front of a sea of large, luscious greenery that provided her some shade from the golden sun. The snap appeared to have been taken just before Candice headed to a workout session, as the babe was sporting a coordinated set of fitness gear that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves.

Candice drove her fans absolutely wild in the matching two-piece athleisure set, which a tag on her Instagram post indicated was from the popular brand Alo Yoga. The model sported a cropped tank top in a caramel brown — a new color offered by the brand that looked nothing short of stunning on the South African bombshell. It cut off right in the middle of her torso, flashing a glimpse of her flat midsection and chiseled abs — a sight that proved impossible to be ignored.

The beauty upped the ante of her look with a pair of matching leggings that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways. The fitness pants clung tight to her lower half to define her long, toned legs while also highlighting her curvaceous booty. She was photographed lightly tugging its thick waistband even higher up on her hips, drawing even more attention to her trim waist, though it didn’t appear to need any help earning recognition from her millions of fans.

The stunner left her look simple and opted to skip adding any accessories, allowing her flawless figure to take center stage. She had her blond, wavy locks tied up in a high ponytail that fell to the side of her face, and she sported a minimal makeup look that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Unsurprisingly, fans heaped praise onto Candice’s new Instagram photo. As of this writing, the post has earned more than 85,000 likes after just three hours of going live to her page on the social media platform. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section, where many left compliments for the model’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote, while another said that Candice was “stunningly beautiful.”

Loading...

“You’re perfect in every way, shape, and form!” commented a third.

Candice’s workout look is hardly her most daring display on social media. Earlier this week, the babe showed off even more of her killer figure on the official Instagram page for her Tropic of C Swimwear line. The sizzling snap saw her modeling a new piece for the brand — an impossibly tiny, leopard-print bikini that left very little to the imagination, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.