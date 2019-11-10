Jeffrey Epstein ‘Would Never Have Killed Himself,’ Says Eric Weinstein

The death of convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was ruled a suicide by New York City Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson, but there are still doubts around this explanation. Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden suggested that the injuries on Epstein’s larynx and left hyoid bone are more consistent with homicidal strangulation. Now, the disgraced financier’s brother, Mark, is attempting to have Epstein’s forensic files released and examined via an independent investigation.

Eric Weinstein, a Podcaster and managing director of Thiel Capital, who previously claimed Epstein had an “enormous secretive office” in Midtown Manhattan, recently shared his thoughts on Epstein’s suicide via Twitter.

“The Jeffrey Epstein I met would NEVER have killed himself. Lots of folks met him. His was a bizarre personality: find me anyone he met who found that personality compatible with a simple suicide. If JE just hung himself, then the person we met was a character played by an actor.”

Weinstein previously claimed to have dropped off trading materials at Epstein’s purported secret office in 2004, before the 2005 Palm Beach investigation into the financier’s activities began.

Epstein’s defense attorneys, Reid Weingarten and Martin Weinberg, also doubt that Epstein killed himself. Per New York Magazine, Epstein’s state of mind in his final days reportedly did not suggest he was struggling with or considering taking his own life.

“At or around the time of his death, we did not see a despairing, despondent, suicidal person,” Weingarten said.

According to Weingarten, the legal team had a “significant motion to dismiss,” suggesting that Epstein had more reason to be hopeful than depressed and pessimistic.

But other accounts paint a different picture. The New York Times reported that in Epstein’s final days, he began to look more disheveled and sometimes slept on the floor. For a man that was used to a luxurious life in his Manhattan townhome and private island, jail life appeared to be a struggle — Epstein reportedly escaped from the jail routine by spending time with his lawyers for as long as possible.

“It was shift work, all designed by someone who had infinite resources to try and get as much comfort as possible,” said a lawyer who was often in the jail visiting clients.

Although Epstein’s autopsy revealed three bone fractures in his neck, autopsy files provided to Fox News after the fact revealed unexplained injuries on his wrists and shoulder. It’s unclear if the injuries are from before or the time of the incident, and Baden claims an examination of the microscopic slides — which Mark has been unable to obtain them through the Department of Justice — is necessary.

