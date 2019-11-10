Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles In Yellow Diamonds To Celebrate Her KKW Fragrance Launch

Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of herself adorned in yellow diamonds in celebration of her new fragrance under KKW fragrance.

The Poosh CEO stunned in another promotional photo for her fragrance from her sister Kim Kardashian’s diamonds collection. In the photo, Kardashian is showing off her arms as she rests them on a glass table. Her dark hair is pulled back into a sleek bun, allowing her to show off the plethora of yellow diamonds she is wearing. The diamonds are seen on a choker necklace and Kourtney is also sporting them on her left wrist on a dainty bracelet. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s collarbone is visible in the photo.

In addition to the yellow diamonds sparkling all over her body, Kourtney’s makeup is also highlighted in the photo. In the post, she is rocking a smoky-eye makeup look, with a deep brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and faux eyelashes. Her skin is also radiant in the photo, as she has a tanned look. Kourtney finished off the look with a light, nude-colored lip gloss and she also has nude-colored nails in the snapshot.

At the time of writing, the photo of Kourtney received more than 200,000 likes. The photo also received more than 1,000 comments under Kourtney’s post.

“Yessss Queen,” one follower wrote.

“How do you look so good?! I’m jealous,” another follower admitted, followed by multiple heart emoji.

In her caption, Kourtney shared that her fragrance, Yellow Diamond, is currently available for purchase. The fragrance is in collaboration with Kim and Khloe and is Kourtney’s first custom fragrance under the brand. In another photo to promote the launch, Kourtney is decked out in diamonds again, this time with her sisters alongside her. The three are all wearing strapless tops while holding their fragrances. Kourtney is seen wearing a light yellow top with yellow diamond jewelry, with Khloe wearing pink diamonds and a pale pink top. Kim is positioned between her two sisters, wearing a white top and silver diamond accessories.

At the time of writing, the photo of the three sisters received more than 400,000 likes. The photo also received more than 1,000 comments from Kourtney’s fans.

“Wowwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww ICONS,” one follower wrote.

“I didn’t know I needed this,” another fan chimed in.

While Kourtney is seemingly still interested in working with her sisters on their beauty brands, she recently announced that she will be taking a break from reality television for a while. Although she confirmed that she wasn’t leaving the show altogether, she did decide to take a step back to “spend more time as a mom” to her children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.