Miley Cyrus’ Sister Noah Goes Topless & Has Tears Streaming Down Her Face In New Pic

Noah Cyrus took to Instagram on November 10 to share a picture of herself as she posed in a sitting position while being naked from the waist up. A tiny hint of underboob is seen on the social media image because a potion of Noah’s chest was not covered by her intertwined hands. She rocked jet black polish on her very long nails and a couple of butterfly tattoos were featured on one of her hands and above her wrist. She rocked a black heart emoji tattoo on one shoulder and a Roman numeral inking on the other.

Last month, Miley’s 19-year-old sister claimed that she had added to her collection of inkings by having a spider tattoo put on her neck to get over her severe arachnophobia. Apparently, in this instance, the teen was spoofing her fans because that inking seems to have disappeared. Instead, Noah wore a two-layered diamond choker that covered some of the area in which the spider previously held a spot on the young singer’s body.

The “Lonely” singer closed her eyes in the striking image, revealing her perfectly curled eyelashes. She rocked darkened and groomed brows, nude lips and a bit of contouring. However, all that was likely overlooked at first glance since Noah was crying when the picture was taken. Tears fell out of both eyes and down her cheeks.

Noah tagged Brian Ziff on her Instagram photo. He was the photographer responsible for Noah’s October 29 Paper Magazine cover as well as many other photos that appeared inside the magazine to illustrate an interview Caitlin White conducted about the star. Sarah Toshiko West styled the provocative shoot.

In the caption of the photo as the image appeared in Paper Magazine, Blumarine was the brand given as the maker of her tiny faux snakeskin shorts and HOCB was given credit for the boots she wore.

Among Noah’s 5.4 million fans and followers, her most recent Instagram update was liked by more than 198,000 people. Within two hours of being uploaded, 846 people offered comments on the somewhat confusing post.

“I can’t see your heart, your hands are covering it,” said one admirer.

Loading...

“You’re LITERALLY perfect even when crying,” stated another Instagram user.

“Its look like a piece of art,” remarked a third fan, who added a red heart emoji.

“The most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen agh so much beauty,” gushed a fourth follower.

“I feel butterflies in my belly,” said yet one more fan.