‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers: Two-Time Champ Sent Home Fifth

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 and Season 35.

Season 35 of The Challenge rolls on as the fifth competitor is sent home. War of the Worlds 2 is currently playing out on television but Season 35 will follow ready to takes its place after the finale concludes. Some major players have returned to compete in the newest season of the hit reality series, including Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Wes Bergmann, C.T. Tamburello, Jordan Wiseley, Tori Deal, and Tori Hall, and fans of those veterans should be very worried as one of them has just been sent home as the fifth casualty of the season.

According to The Challenge Vevmo spoiler page, it appears as if C.T. has been sent home early on Season 35. The two-time champion is actually a three-time champion as he will take home the big victory this season on War of the Worlds 2. C.T. has been a fan-favorite for years and has stayed out of the drama year after year. Currently, on Team U.K., C.T. has not been nominated to enter an elimination yet and it doesn’t look like he will be as he skates into the final with three other team members. Along with Rogan O’Connor, Dee Ngyuen and Jordan Wiseley, the foursome will split the prize money for Season 34.

C.T. is the second veteran booted so far this season after it was reported that Ashley Mitchell was sent home earlier this week. As usual with spoilers from the Challenge Vevmo page, the elimination order is always subject to change. It’s possible C.T. was sent home before Ashely, but the two have both finished their time filming in the Czech Republic.

The two veterans left the game after three rookies which included Kayla Fitzgerald (The Amazing Race), Jennifer Lee (The Amazing Race), and Asaf Goren (Are You the One?). Kayla and Jennifer were both sent home first on their respective seasons of the CBS competition show, and Asaf is known for winning his season of Israeli Big Brother.

Some of the famous veterans remaining in the game after C.T.’s boot include the aforementioned players, Nany Gonzalez, Jenna Compono, Aneesa Ferreira, Kailah Casillas, and Kyle Christie.

There currently is no buzz on how C.T. was sent home, whether it be in some sort of purge or if he was taken out in an elimination. With it being so early in filming, there is no additional information on what type of Challenge season this will be. Some are suspected it will be individual, while others think it will be broken into smaller teams.

Stay tuned with The Inquisitr for more Season 35 eliminations.