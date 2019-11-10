WWE News: Another Former UFC Champion Teases Joining Company

Former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier recently joined Konnan’s Keepin’ it 100 podcast where he talked about the possibility of following Ronda Rousey and Cain Velasquez to WWE.

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, Cormier revealed that he’s had conversations with multiple parties about several different roles pertaining to pro wrestling, including serving as an analyst of the WWE product.

“I’ve had a lot of conversations with a lot of people about different things with WWE. One was the studio show in L.A. [WWE Backstage]. Another one was maybe trying to figure out a way to be on the commentary table. I’ve got some great relationships with FOX so I don’t necessarily know if it was WWE pushing it or FOX pushing it.”

Cormier also stated that he’s talked to Triple H and Michael Cole, revealing that “the ship has not sailed” and the door is always open should they come up with the right way to use him. One of Cormier’s storyline ideas would see him betray Velasquez and compete against him in a match, only to manage him at a later date.

Cormier is a big fan of professional wrestling, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him join WWE down the line. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the UFC star has been targeted by the company, where he could finally have his long-awaited dream fight against Lesnar.

Come on Brock go ahead, we know how this ends lol @cainmma pic.twitter.com/G2ma22Gbkb — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 5, 2019

As quoted by Ringside News, Velasquez recently spoke to Notsam Wrestling about the likelihood of Cormier joining WWE down the line. Velasquez believes that Cormier “will get his time” when he’s ready to make the leap to the squared circle.

At 40-years-old, Cormier is approaching the end of his career in combat sports. If he does join WWE, his in-ring appearances would likely be limited. However, if his comments on Konnan’s podcast are anything to go by, the former champion sounds more interested in an on-air role that doesn’t demand much physicality.

As noted by Essentially Sports, Triple H is open to Cormier joining the company because he’s a fan, which means that he won’t be there simply to collect a paycheck. “The Game” also thinks that Cormier is “custom built” for WWE because he’s an entertainer, and he’d hire him ahead of Conor McGregor if the opportunity arose.

McGregor has also expressed interest in joining WWE eventually, but he’s made it clear in the past that he’s not a fan of sports entertainment.