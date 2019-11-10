Jordyn Woods Rocks Fiery Red Hair And A Leather Outfit In Latest Instagram Post

Jordyn Woods recently posted an update of herself rocking a new hairdo on Instagram.

The model and businesswoman switched up her look on Sunday, November 10, and shared the look with her 10.9 million Instagram followers. In the post, Woods is wearing an all-black leather outfit that shows off her insane body. Her shirt has one strap on it and slightly exposes her flat stomach. Woods is also wearing leather pants with leather suspenders. The suspenders are hooked onto the front of Woods’ pants as she poses next to a countertop. She is also wearing black ankle boots in the photo.

Woods’ hair was the main attraction of her look. The model showed off her bright red hair, which she credited celebrity stylist Jonathan Wright for. Her hair was styled in a half-up, half-down style with loose waves all over. She is seen holding one strand of hair as she looks intensely at the camera. Her makeup looks flawless, as she added in some foundation, highlighter, light eyeshadow and light lip gloss. Woods also accessorized the look with silver jewelry, sporting a silver chain and bracelets on both of her wrists.

At the time of writing, the photo of Woods received more than 240,000 likes. The photo also received more than 2,000 comments under her post.

“Lookin bad ma,” one follower wrote.

“Fine like wine,” another follower chimed in, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“REAL HOT GIRL SHXT!!!!!” another follower exclaimed, followed by multiple heart-eye emoji.

Woods also gave her followers a better view of her new hairstyle in a separate post. In the selfie, the Life of Kylie alum showed a more in-depth look of her red hair by posing in a well-lit room of her home. Her skin is glowing in the photo as she stares intensely at the camera with her brown eyes. Her fans can also see Woods’ thick eyebrows in the photo, which were shaped to perfection. She is also subtly showing off her cleavage in the post.

At the time of writing, the photo of Woods received more than 100,000 likes. The photo also received more than 1,500 comments under her post.

Loading...

“JORDYN FCKING WOODS!!” one fan exclaimed, followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Woods has been known to switch up her hairdo from time to time. The model has rocked different shades of blonde hair on Instagram in the past and has been seen wearing braids with only her dark hair. The model’s banging body most likely is in part to her new fitness service, FrstPlce, which she launched on Sunday, November 3.