Instagram Hottie Lyna Perez Flaunts Derrière In Cheeky ‘Instagram Vs Reality’ Post

Lyna Perez took to Instagram on Sunday to do what she does best — flaunt her figure in a barely-there bikini. Her update was an “Instagram vs. reality” post that involved her bikini bottoms.

The post consisted of two photos that showed Lyna on the beach wearing a black string bikini. With turquoise waters and blue sky behind her, the scene looked idyllic. However, it was Lyna’s fabulous figure that stole the show.

The beauty stood with her back to the camera in both shots. The angle was fairly close, giving followers a good look at her perky booty, slender waist and shapely shoulders. Her bronze skin looked flawless in the outdoor light.

The first snap, which was the “Instagram” photo, showed Lyna striking a typical cheeky pose looking over her shoulder, giving the camera a sultry look as she held her hands near her derrière. The second photo was the “reality” of what was involved with wearing a string bikini, as it showed Lyna pulling the string of her bottoms out of her booty. Lyna added a bit of sex appeal to the shot by arching her back and flashing a sexy smile while she took care of her wedgie.

The beauty wore a face full of makeup that included sculpted brows, light mascara, contoured cheeks, and a pink color on her lips. She wore her hair straight with the sides pulled back. She also donned a pink color on her nails. She added a bit of bling to the skimpy outfit with a pair of heart dangle earrings.

In the caption, Lyna explained that her reality was dealing with wedgies on a daily basis.

Lyna’s fans were entertained by the post. Many of them couldn’t help but comment on how hot she looked in both photos.

“Reality looks pretty awesome too,” one fan wrote with kiss emoji.

“Reality is much better,” commented another follower.

“Wedgies never looked so good,” joked a third admirer with a smiley face.

Lyna spends a good deal of time in bikinis, so she should know how annoying wedgies can be. A quick look through her Instagram page is proof that she spends most of her time in revealing bathing suits. She is comfortable enough in her own skin to show off as much as Instagram will allow. She recently went topless while celebrating her birthday. The Instagram sensation also likes to share titillating videos, like the one where she took off her Daisy Dukes.