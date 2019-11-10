Lamar Odom Gushes Over Girlfriend Sabrina Parr For Throwing Him A Surprise 40th Birthday Party

Lamar Odom’s girlfriend Sabrina Parr recently celebrated the athlete with a surprise party in honor of his 40th birthday.

The fitness trainer threw Odom a party in Atlanta on Wednesday, November 6. According to Hollywood Life, Odom’s girlfriend of three months threw him a bash that was filled with his family and friends. The party was seemingly a formal one, based off of a clip Odom shared on his Instagram page. In the post, Parr is toasting Odom while wearing a black, on-sleeve dress with her blonde short hair slicked back. Odom is seen standing next to her, wearing a blue blazer, black pants and a white dress shirt. The two are holding water in their champagne glasses as Parr shares how happy she is to celebrate her boyfriend. She also revealed that planning the party took two days, and explained to Odom that it was the reason she was “so mean” to him. The two also share a sweet kiss during the speech.

In his caption, Odom shared how special it was to him that Parr celebrated his birthday in a major way. The author said in his post that the bash was just one of the many ways Parr surprised him on his special day.

“I gotta give a special thanks to Baby Doll @getuptoparr who was full of surprises the whole day,” he began the caption. “From catered breakfast in the morning to getting this custom suit designed for me from @miguelwilsoncollection, and a beautiful dinner that I know took a lot of time and effort to put together. She’s amazing and has shown me so much about love and life! nothing but love to her and everyone that came through.”

Odom and Parr first went public with their relationship back in August. Since getting together, the couple has posted multiple, PDA-filled photos of each other on their Instagram pages. Parr, who is also Odom’s personal trainer and life coach, was next to Odom while he competed on Dancing with the Stars.

During her speech to him, Parr reflected on the year Odom has had. The former Lakers player has seemingly made a comeback after releasing his memoir, Darkness to Light, back in May. In the book, Odom shared his truth about his high-profile relationships to Khloe Kardashian and Taraji P. Henson, as well as his past drug and sex addictions. Odom is also working on another reality show, which he began earlier this year.