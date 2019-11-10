Emily Ratajkowski Slays In A Dark Aqua Two-Piece Outfit & Sexy Bedhead

It seems that when Emily Ratajkowski suffers bedhead, her sexiest and most sensual qualities come out. In her latest Instagram post shared on Sunday, the model and spokesperson for Inamorata Woman rocked messy hair that may or may not have been touseled on purpose. Whatever the case, the 28-year-old brunette beauty looked more alluring than ever before as she turned up in yet another photo taken in her home.

Emily has recently been featured while posing in a number of rooms in her own abode, this time in the room in which she sleeps. Getting comfortable, the “Blurred Lines” video actress rested on the edge of her bed that had been dressed in all white as she rocked a two-piece, dark aqua outfit that featured plenty of skin. Her midsection was bare, allowing her toned abs, tiny waist, and tight tummy to be highlighted. A good portion of her tanned and fit thighs was also in evidence.

The skintight bottom half of the ensemble resembled biker’s shorts while the top was an exaggerated tank, seemingly worn sans any bra. The garment was designed with a high neck and widely cut-out shoulders.

EmRata held her smartphone in one hand while her other hand graced the top of the foot of the bed as she slightly bent her elbow, apparently to help the pretty model steady her pose.

Emily wore subtle makeup, including darkened brows, a light pink shadow, a bit of black mascara and liner, a nude pout, and some blush and contouring. She stared into the camera in her most recent social media post, looking as if she might be ready to say something. Her lips were slightly parted.

Within an hour of being uploaded, more than 472,000 likes had been added by admirers, while 856 comments came pouring in to let EmRata know how her fans and followers were feeling.

“You look amazing in that outfit!” said one admirer, who added six fire emoji to the comment.

“Good morning bay bay,” said another person, who added a red rosebud emoji.

“I need to know what u do for your body to look like this,” remarked a third fan.

“You have an extremely nice and sensual body,” gushed a fourth admirer.

In addition, many fans seemed to be at a loss for words and simply shared various emoji, with red heart-eye, fire, angels, and red heart symbols being the most popular. Others offered short messages indicating their appreciation for the fresh Instagram post, with one-word expressions like “wow” and “nice” being favorites among them.