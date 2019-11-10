Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Isn’t Interested In Reconciling With Tristan Thompson Despite His Recent Gifts

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still reportedly working on what’s best for their daughter, True Thompson, months after their breakup.

According to Hollywood Life, the exes have found a new dynamic in their relationship as co-parents to their daughter. Although Kardashian is reportedly fine as they are, a source told the outlet that Thompson is still holding onto hope that the two will reconcile. The NBA star has been frequently commenting on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s Instagram posts and also gave a thoughtful gesture recently. According to HL, Thompson helped Kardashian celebrate her KKW Fragrance launch on Friday, November 8 with massive balloons that spelled out “Pink Diamond.” Kardashian shared a video of the balloon shrine on her Instagram stories.

While Kardashian has shared that she is grateful to Thompson for his gestures, he reportedly hasn’t wooed her yet. She reportedly has no interest in being “romantically involved” with Thompson again but is happy they are in a better place than they were when they first decided to split up.

“She knows he [Thompson] may try to win her back, but she is telling those close to her and has been for a while that she has no plans to even entertain a reconciliation,” the source shared. “She wants to keep the peace for True’s sake and that’s why she is doing her best to support Tristan and show everyone they are co-parenting and care about one another all for baby True.”

The source continued to share that while Kardashian is willing to show a united front when it comes to parenting True, she doesn’t want the relationship to move past that. The source shared that the Revenge Body host hasn’t forgotten how Thompson betrayed her. She also hasn’t been willing to forgive him for his past behavior, even though he is currently showering her with kind gifts and gestures.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Kardashian and Thompson began dating in 2016. During their relationship, the couple dealt with Thompson’s past infidelity. The Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught cheating on Kardashian just weeks before she gave birth to True in April 2018. Thompson betrayed his ex’s trust once again the following year, this time with a former personal friend of the Kardashian-Jenners. Back in February, Thompson was seen canoodling with Jordyn Woods, who was best friends with Kylie Jenner at the time. The scandal was reportedly the final straw for Kardashian.