Gwen Stefani Flaunts Her Abs And Rocks Lingerie Instead Of Pants In Throwback Photo With Eve

Gwen Stefani wished Eve a happy birthday with a throwback photo of both singers wearing revealing outfits.

Gwen Stefani took her Instagram followers on a trip down memory lane when she wished Eve a happy 41st birthday. The photo she chose to accompany her celebratory social media post was overflowing with retro fashion, but while it included numerous articles of clothing, both Gwen and the Ruff Ryders’ First Lady were showing a lot of skin.

On Sunday, Gwen, who celebrated her 50th birthday last month, wowed her fans with the throwback snap of herself and Eve. The two talented musicians collaborated together on “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” the 2001 hit from Eve’s Scorpion album, as well as the 2004 single “Rich Girl” from Gwen’s debut solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby. Thanks to these collaborative efforts, the dynamic duo posed for a few stylish snapshots together, like the one Gwen shared.

In the image, the No Doubt frontwoman is pictured showing off her washboard stomach in a pair of low-rise bottoms. Hip-hugger pants were popular in the early ’00s, but the garment Gwen had sitting low on her hips was a pair of lacy white underwear. She was wearing the silky lingerie over a pair of dark stockings featuring a black, gray, and white argyle pattern.

Gwen Stefani also wore a loose brown belt with a chain dangling from it around her waist. Her shirt was a silk crop top with a lace ruffle down the front. Over that, she wore an open blue and white striped coat with exquisite lace dripping from the garment’s sleeves. She completed her look with a few large pieces of costume jewelry, a pair of knee-high brown boots, and shiny black beads woven in her hair.

Eve’s look wasn’t quite as complex. The “Who’s That Girl?” singer rocked a pair of blue and black shorts, a tiny textured bandeau top with a long piece of fabric dangling from the front, and a shiny pink leather jacket featuring a large floral detail on the right shoulder. She completed her look with a large statement necklace.

Gwen Stefani’s photo was the cover art for “Rich Girl,” and she and Eve can also be seen rocking the outfits they’re pictured wearing in the song’s pirate-themed music video.

In response to Gwen’s Instagram photo, some fans recalled how much they loved the video and the song, while others remarked on how little Gwen and Eve have aged in over a decade. There were also a few calls for the The Voice coach and The Talk co-host to collaborate again.

“Happy Birthday @therealeve I remember when that video came out I couldn’t stop watching it!” wrote one of Gwen’s followers.

“You both still look exactly the same,” another commented.

“I think it’s time for a 3rd song together,” a third admirer remarked.