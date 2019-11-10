‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Flaunts Incredible Figure In Purple Bikini

The model sizzled in her tiny two-piece.

On Sunday, Rachel Cook drove her fans wild by uploading a tantalizing post of herself in a bikini on Instagram.

In the photo, the Playboy model posed outside on a sunny day, with a beautiful beach in the background. She gazed into the camera, arching her eyebrows. While most of the world is experiencing fall weather, Rachel looked like an absolute summer goddess. She sizzled in a plunging, purple bikini that left little to the imagination. The social media influencer flaunted her fabulous figure in the tiny two-piece. Her incredible curves and washboard abs were put on full display, much to the delight of her dedicated followers.

She accessorized the look with a pair of stud earrings and a black Speedmaster Moonwatch from the luxury Swiss brand, Omega, retailing at $12,000.

The brunette beauty styled her shoulder-length hair in tousled waves, giving her added sex appeal. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing minimal makeup, including subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, Rachel advertised for Omega, stating that she appreciates the sleekness of her monochromatic watch.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 73,000 likes. Many of Rachel’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“It’s like no one in the history of the world has ever looked better than you look right now,” gushed a fan.

“Prettiest and unique looking so gorgeous keep on shining. Pretty physique,” added another commenter.

“You are so hot Rachel,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

One fan also asked the model if she had plans to update her relatively successful YouTube channel, that has over 160,000 subscribers.

“Gorgeous woman! I have a question. When are you going to make a new [YouTube] video? I really love them and you,” wrote the follower, adding both a heart-eye and a red heart emoji to the comment.

The model has not yet responded to the commenter.

As fans are well aware, this isn’t the first time that Rachel has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram photos consist of her wearing risqué ensembles. Last week, the beauty shared a series of particularly sizzling snaps with her 2.6 million followers. For the photoshoot, the stunner wore a black bra, a matching mini-skirt, and a sparkling bunny mask. That post has been liked over 150,000 times since it was uploaded.