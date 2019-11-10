Alessandra Ambrosio Stretches Out In Tiny Blue Bikini By The Ocean

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio stunned her 10.2 million Instagram followers today with a sizzling hot picture of herself in a skimpy bikini while on vacation in the Maldives.

In the snap, Alessandra stretched out on the ledge of an infinity pool. The surface she was laying on was covered in small iridescent square tiles that were visible through the water of the pool. To her left was a cabana area with a straw roof, and the infinity pool overlooked the ocean. The water closer to the shore was a greenish-blue shade, similar to the hue of the pool water, while the waves further out toward the horizon were a deeper blue color.

Alessandra made sure to include the specific location of the slice of paradise in the Maldives, the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. The scenery of the shot was gorgeous, but many followers focused on Alessandra’s insane curves instead.

The Brazilian bombshell stretched out in a tiny blue bikini that left little to the imagination. She positioned her legs in a way that drew attention to her lean muscles, and arched her back slightly to make the shot even steamier. Her arms reached up above her head in the snap as her face was turned up to the sun, enjoying the rays on her bronzed skin. No one besides Alessandra was visible in the snap, suggesting that she may have had that particular slice of tropical paradise to herself, momentarily at least.

Alessandra looked stunning in the photo, and her followers seemed to agree. The post received over 26,900 likes within just 50 minutes.

Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sizzling snap.

“One very beautiful, very sexy lady,” a follower commented.

“This pic is pure perfection,” a second fan wrote.

A third follower sang Alessandra’s praises in a long comment.

“How beautiful Alessandra looks like a professional model always looks like you would win a Miss Universe, but the most beautiful thing will always be her great and special personality.”

In the caption of her post, Alessandra referenced the varying shades of blue in the shot, from the cloudy sky to the ocean to her minuscule bikini. While her eyes were closed in the photo, she appeared to be enjoying the atmosphere.

Alessandra’s toned physique doesn’t come without a lot of hard work however. A few days ago, she shared a picture of herself doing yoga in a pink sports bra and yoga pants, a part of her workout routine to maintain her killer body.