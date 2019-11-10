Brunette Bombshell Demi Rose Flaunts Figure In See-Through Robe

Demi Rose Mawby thrilled her 10.6 million followers Sunday when she shared an Instagram update the showed her flaunting her curves wearing only a sheer robe and a pair of skimpy undies.

The update showed the brunette beauty posing on a winding staircase in a vast room with what appeared to be glass walls. Demi’s robe was made of a cream-colored fabric and it featured boa feathers along the wrists, giving it a feminine look. The beauty also wore a pair of matching underwear under the robe.

Demi looked stunning as she posed on the staircase with one arm on the rail and her other hand holding the front of her robe together just below her bosom. She let the robe slip off of her shoulders in a sensual manner, putting her voluptuous chest on display. Through the fabric, the small of her back could be seen, highlighting her hourglass shape.

Demi’s makeup was flawless and included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, and thick lashes. She added a bit of glam to the look with contoured cheeks and a dark red color on her lips. Demi’s hair was parted on the side, and it fell in big curls over one shoulder as she gave the camera a sultry look. The beauty wore a pair of dangle earrings to add a bit of bling to the outfit.

In the post’s caption, Demi told her followers to visit Bad Influence magazine to see a feature about her in the publication’s first issue. The post was a smash hit, garnering over 130,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Demi’s fans raved over how gorgeous she looked in the photo. Some of them said the snap was giving them Jessica Rabbit vibes, but they were all in agreement that the stunner looked sensational.

“You look absolutely stunning,” one follower wrote with heart emoji.

“Good lord an angel,” another admirer wrote with smiley face emoji with heart eyes.

“You are perfection,” commented a third fan.

It’s not unusual for Demi’s fan to think she looks perfect. A quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that she has a body that is hard to ignore. It also doesn’t hurt that she likes to show it off in an array of barely-there outfits and skimpy bathing suits. There’s no doubt that she knows how to work the camera. She recently showcased her enviable figure in a pair of Daisy Dukes with a denim bikini top.