Kylie Jenner Hangs Out With Travis Scott At His Astroworld Festival, Source Says They ‘Often Hang Out’

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner called it quits last month, but that doesn’t mean the couple is avoiding each other. Over the weekend, the makeup mogul traveled to Houston to sit in the front row at the rapper’s Astroworld Festival. According to People magazine, the pair may not be together anymore, but they still hang out frequently.

The couple decided to take a break after two years of dating.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she said at the time.

But a friend confirms that Kylie is taking the time to support her baby daddy, even if they aren’t a couple these days.

“Kylie flew to Houston with a group of friend. She returns to L.A. this morning,” a source said. “It was important for her to support Travis’ festival. They are still very close and often hang out with Stormi.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was front-row center dancing to flamenco popstar Rosalia on Saturday. The Spanish performer reportedly dedicated a song to Kylie. Baby Stormi got to join in the fun, too, as Scott confirmed to the audience that she was also attending the event.

Kylie and Stormi weren’t the only ones from the Jenner-Kardashian clan to make an appearance at the show. Kanye West took the stage for a surprise appearance. The rapper and designer performed two of his songs — one off his new album — titled “Follow God.” He also performed an old fan favorite titled “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

Loading...

Apparently, despite rumors that Kylie is dating Drake, the 22-year-old plans on spending more time with Travis in the future.

“He still might need knee surgery in L.A. and then he will recover at Kylie’s too,” a source said. “And as special holidays are coming up, they will continue to spend a lot of time together. They both seem great together. There is definitely hope things will work out.”

The source also said that Travis spends any time he has when he isn’t working hanging out with his daughter. After getting injured at a concert recently, where he collapsed after hurting his knee while performing, the rapper has had more time to be around Kylie and Stormi, and Kylie is apparently happy about the shift.

Fuel was added to the rumors that the couple was still considering getting together after it was reported that Travis wasn’t happy to hear that Kylie was possibly seeing Drake.