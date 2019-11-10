Kenya Moore Continues To Celebrate Baby Brooklyn Daly’s First Birthday With A Trip To Disneyland

Kenya Moore posted a photo of her and her daughter Brooklyn enjoying themselves at Disneyland Paris.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a precious moment between her and her baby girl in her newest upload. In the post, Moore was standing and holding Brooklyn as the two of them rocked warm, cozy looks. Moore wore a white teddy bear jacket that went past her legs and paired the look with a grey shirt, dark blue jeans, and white boots. She accessorized her outfit with an adorable Minnie Mouse knit cap, which was bright pink and white. She was seen beaming in the photo next to her daughter.

Brooklyn looked equally adorable for her own Disneyland outfit. In the snap, the toddler was rocking a long pink coat and what looked to be baby pink tights. She was wearing what seemed to be tiny brown Uggs and had on a pink cap. Over top of her hat, she sported a Minnie Mouse headband in Millennial Pink. She was rocking a smile as well as she and her mom stood in front of the iconic Disneyland Paris castle.

At the time of writing, the adorable photo of the mother-daughter duo received more than 50,000 likes and more than 600 comments from Moore’s 1.8 million Instagram followers.

“She’s too cute. I’m glad you’ve become a mom,” one follower chimed in.

“Happy Birthday Pretty Girl,” wrote another fan.

“I love y’all. Brooklyn is so adorable,” a third social media user enthused.

“She always looking at the camera,” observed a fourth fan.

In her caption, Moore shared another touching anecdote to her daughter, who she shares with her estranged husband, Marc Daly. Moore wrote that she didn’t feel that having a week-long celebration for Brooklyn’s first birthday was enough. She also called Brooklyn by her nickname, “brookie cookie,” referring to her first-born as a “miracle baby.”

Daly was noticeably absent from the photo. The reality star and the entrepreneur announced back in October that they were separating after two years of marriage. In Moore’s statement confirming the separation, she shared that the couple decided to split due to “ongoing circumstances.” In an interview with Us Weekly, she said that she is willing to work on her marriage. She also shared that the couple hasn’t filed for divorce yet and that she still hopes they can reconcile. Their marriage woes are set to be one of Moore’s story arcs for RHOA Season 12.