Romee Strijd Looks Smoking Hot In Scandalously Short Mini Dress

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd recently shared a double Instagram update from her adventures in Beverly Hills with her 5.9 million Instagram followers.

In the first snap, Romee rocked a scandalously short animal-print mini dress that clung to her long, lean body. The dress was sleeveless and displayed her toned arms, and her legs looked a mile long in it. She added a bit of edge to the look by rocking chunky, flat-heeled black boots with lace-up details and buckles that contrasted with the style of the delicate dress.

Romee also had a cross-body bag tucked under her arm and a pair of sunglasses on. She clutched a green beverage in one hand while the other went up to her hair as she flipped her ponytail for the shot. The sunshine captured her blond locks, making the snap look as though it was taken straight out of a magazine. Romee posed on a street corner in front of a crosswalk, and several cars were visible going in either direction behind her. She clarified in the geotag of the post that she was in Beverly Hills, California.

In the second snap in her update, Romee remained in the same location. Rather than turning to the side and giving the camera her profile, though, she faced the camera straight on. A huge smile was on Romee’s face, and fans were able to get a better glimpse at her purse. The bag had a small coin purse attachment right at her chest, and the subtle pattern-on-pattern of her accessories and her mini dress made a major style statement.

Romee appeared to be having an absolute blast in Beverly Hills, and according to her caption, she was loving the sunshine.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the fun update, and the post racked up over 131,300 likes within just one hour.

One follower was curious about the green beverage in the to-go cup that Romee was carrying, and asked her about it in the comments section. Romee responded to the question, letting the fan know that she was sipping on matcha with oat milk.

Another fan simply said, “nice photo Romee you look really amazing.”

“Omg you are so pretty!” another fan commented.

This particular Instagram update was relatively tame, but Romee has also been in several photoshoots that flaunted a little more skin. Just a few weeks ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Maxim‘s Instagram account shared a snap of Romee that exposed a fair amount of her ample assets in a steamy shot.