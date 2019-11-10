Meghan Markle Wears Eye-Catching Wide-Brimmed Hat To Commemorate Remembrance Sunday

Meghan Markle attended her second Remembrance Sunday commemoration as a member of the royal family, wearing an all-black ensemble that included an eye-catching wide-brimmed hat.

The headwear, which features a leather ribbon, is sleek and modern, a perfect accessory to her belted wool coat. According to Daily Mail, the outerwear was designed by Stella McCartney and retails for approximately $2,000. Press photos from the event do not show the Duchess’ footwear as she was standing at a balcony alongside Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne’s husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

The former Suits actress, known for her tendency to wear delicate earrings and necklaces, chose to forgo wearing any jewelry at the somber ceremony.

On social media, Meghan got some praise for making a bold fashion statement with her hat. It got her some positive comparisons to Beyonce, who famously wore an oversized wide-brimmed black hat in the video for her song “Formation.”

“I feel like the DOS is sending a message to the haters with the hat,” one fan tweeted, along with a photo of Meghan at the Remembrance Day commemoration and a screenshot from the “Formation” video. In the screenshot, Beyonce is holding up both of her middle fingers.

One fan compared Meghan’s ensemble to the outfit she wore to Remembrance Day last year and speculated that it represented a change in Meghan’s personality.

“This side-by-side proves that Meghan isn’t the same lady she was last year,” they wrote in a tweet that accompanied a composite photo of both ensembles. “She’s stronger…. Shine on, Meghan.”

This isn’t the only one of Meghan’s hats that has gotten attention this week. On Thursday, at the Field Of Remembrance D-Day event, Meghan wore a navy blue fascinator with a matching net veil designed by Irish milliner, Philip Treacy. According to People Magazine, the hat was custom made for the Duchess, but there’s a replica available for sale from the brand which sells for $1925.

She paired the fascinator with a wool coat from Canadian brand Sentaler, and navy blue knee-high boots from British designer Tamara Mellon.

Meghan has worn designs by Philip Treacy before. As the fashion blog What Meghan Wore notes, she wore a brown fascinator of his to her first Christmas outing with the royal family at Sandringham. This was the first time she’d been seen publicly interacting with other members of the royals, and took place before she and Prince Harry were married.