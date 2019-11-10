Abby Dowse Goes Braless & Rocks G-String Under Sheer, Nude Dress

Model Abby Dowse sent fans’ jaws dropping to the floor with her most recent, scandalous social media share. The blond bombshell never shies away from flaunting her killer figure on social media in a variety of sexy ensembles and her most recent post is one of her most revealing to date. In the hot new snapshot that was shared for her loyal fans, the model left little to the imagination in a scandalous ensemble.

In the gorgeous new photo, Abby mentioned to fans that she is shining bright while crediting retailer Fashion Nova for her sexy ensemble. She did not specifically tag her location in the image but she could be seen standing in front of a set of big sliding glass doors with reflections of palm trees in them. The blond bombshell stood front and center for the shot, playfully running her hands through her hair and looking straight into the camera.

In the image itself, Abby had her killer curves on fully display in a sheer, nude colored dress that hugged her every curve. The beauty went braless under the NSFW outfit and also rocked a black g-string underneath, exposing her taut tummy and toned legs for fans. To complete the look, the model wore her long mane slicked back and out of her face, accessorizing the look with a pair of big black sunglasses and hoop earrings.

The social media sensation appeared to be wearing a stunning application of makeup for the photo op that came complete with blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. Since the post went live, it’s racked up a lot of attention for the beauty with over 31,000 likes and well over 600 comments.

Many of Abby’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her outfit and killer figure. A few more had no words, opting to comment on the shot with flame and heart emoji instead.

“Yasss babe, you look incredible, love this so much!!,” one Instagram fan raved, using a series of flame and heart emoji.

“As hot as the sun my love,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Wow, ur absolutely stunning sweetheart. Mwaa, keep smiling beautiful,” wrote a third follower with a few kissy-face emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Abby sizzled in another sexy outfit that showcased her amazing figure, this time in a corset top, daisy dukes, and thigh-high boots. That shot amassed over 30,000 likes.