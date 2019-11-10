Swedish Stunner Anna Nystrom Flaunts Pert Derriere In Insanely Tight Charcoal Yoga Pants

Anna Nystrom delighted fans with another insanely sexy photo that involved yoga pants earlier today. The fitness enthusiast has never been shy when it comes to showing off her picture-perfect figure in wide range of sexy outfits that frequently include yoga pants and tight tops. In the most recent image that was shared for her 8 million-plus fans, the model tagged herself in Sweden where she struck a pose outside at an undisclosed location.

In the smoking hot new snapshot, Nystrom appeared outside of a dusty rose colored house with a window that had a leafy green plant right inside of it. Anna faced her backside to the camera in the shot, looking over her shoulder and wearing a slight smile on her face. For the gorgeous look, the blond bombshell wore her long tresses down and slightly curled as they fell all the way down past her chest. Per usual, Anna rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

The model put her stunning figure on full display for fans in the photo, rocking a tiny pink top with ruffled sleeves. She paired the workout-chic look with some super tight charcoal leggings that fit her like a glove, showing off her pert derriere and toned legs to her millions of fans. In the caption of the shot, Nystrom didn’t use any words but she rather let fans know that she was in workout mode by a flexing muscle and heart emoji.

The photo has only been live on the stunner’s account for under an hour but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her social media followers with over 14,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. While some followers commented on the shot to let Anna know that she looks stunning, countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more commented on the shot to ask the model where she got different pieces from her outfit.

“You look awesome. That’s good news,” one social media user commented on the shot.

“Wow wow beautiful looking lovely,” a second one of Anna’s fans chimed in on the image.

“Wonderful and unforgettable,” another wrote. “Hard work has definitely been paying off.”

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Anna impressed fans in another sexy outfit on social media, this time showing off some major cleavage to her fans in a low-cut tank top. That shot racked up over 170,000 likes and upwards of 1,500 comments.