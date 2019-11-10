Carrie Underwood Gives Fans A Preview Of The Big Hair And Rhinestones They’ll See At 2019 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood is getting ready to host country music’s biggest night, and fans are already getting a preview of the big hair and rhinestones they’ll be seeing from her and her famous co-hosts at the award show.

Carrie is returning to host this week’s Country Music Awards for the 12th year in a row, joining country music legends Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton to emcee the showcase of country music. As E! News reported, Carrie has already given her fans a preview of the show-stopping looks from her that they can expect throughout the show.

Carrie appeared with her co-hosts on Good Morning America, giving fans a heads up that they’ll be getting a lot of glamour for the big night.

“Between me, and Reba and Dolly, can you imagine the changes and the fringe and the rhinestones and the hair?” she joked. “It’ll be amazing.”

Fans actually did get a potential preview of what the trio might be wearing, with ABC releasing a promotional picture on Twitter of the three looking glamorous. Carrie wore a silver, long-sleeved dress with a plunging neckline as she held onto one of the CMA Awards trophies and looked into the camera. Although none of the three hosts were sporting especially big hair and no rhinestones were in sight, it remains to be seen what they might actually be wearing on the night itself. Carrie has found a knack for making headlines in her hosting appearances, especially for her well-received outfits.

While there is always plenty of attention on her looks, Carrie has been doing her best to drum up anticipation for the show itself, saying that it doesn’t get any “bigger” or “better” than the trio of top women who will be hosting.

“I feel like the three of us love what we do so much, and we love country music, and it means something, I feel like, to have us up there on that stage kind of driving the bus for the evening and setting the tone,” she said in an interview with Taste of Country.

Carrie added that the award show will be a celebration of the women who made country music what it is today, saying that they want to shine a light on what is the “backbone of country music.”

Fans who want to check out Carrie at the CMA Awards can tune in to ABC on November 13, 2019, at 8 p.m. EST.