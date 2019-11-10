Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Sizzles In Sheer Lace Bodysuit

The fitness model stunned in her latest Instagram post.

On Sunday, fitness model Katelyn Runck shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

The pictures, taken by a photographer known as Lee LHGFX, shows the stunner posing in front of an off-white wall on a sunny day.

For the first photo, the beauty wore a light blue, mid-length shirt dress with a cinched waist. She unbuttoned the dress, showing off her ample cleavage. She leaned against the wall, gazing seductively into the camera.

In the following picture, Katelyn stripped down to a sheer white bodysuit with lace detailing from the clothing company Yandy. The Instagram influencer flaunted her fit figure in the lingerie, much to the delight of her audience. Her incredible curves and long, lean legs were put on full display.

Katelyn changed back into the blue dress for the final image. Her nude wedges from the online retailer, ShoeDazzle, could be seen in the snap. She looked off into the distance as she played with a strand of her hair.

Throughout the photo shoot, the brunette beauty styled her luscious locks in tousled waves, giving the look added sex appeal. Katelyn enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing minimal makeup, an application which included subtle contour and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the model asked fans to share their opinions about her outfit.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 15,000 likes. Many of Katelyn’s admirers took the time to compliment the stunner. While some simply left heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You will look like a firecracker in anything that you wear, cause you are that sexy and beautiful,” wrote a fan, adding a string of fire and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Looking so glamorous hottie bold & beautiful,” said a different commenter.

“Love all three [pictures] because you look beautiful and amazing today in your photo shoot,” added another follower.

“No matter what you wear you’re stunningly beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Katelyn graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her followers for their kind words.

Fortunately for fans, the model has a tendency to upload tantalizing posts, such as this one, on Instagram. Recently, Katelyn drove fans metaphorically wild by posting provocative bikini pictures. The beauty sported an animal-print two-piece that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 33,000 times since it was uploaded.