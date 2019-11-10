Sofia Vergara Stuns In Jeans And A Leopard Print Jacket At Versailles

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara shared another Instagram update from her vacation in Paris with her 17.5 million followers this morning.

Sofia added a trip to Versailles to her Parisian itinerary and surprised her eager followers with a triple update documenting the adventure. She didn’t include any shots of herself in the ornate interior of the palace, but she appeared to be having a blast in the stunning gardens.

In the first snap, Sofia posed alongside two friends. The brunette bombshell had her hair down in a sleek style and wore a bold leopard print jacket that looked warm and cozy. She added some black gloves to combat the chill and paired the coat with snug blue jeans. Her friends were likewise bundled up, both wearing warm jackets with sunglasses perched atop their heads. Behind the trio, the gardens of Versailles were visible.

Sofia shared a snap with another friend who came to Versailles with her, a male who was rocking an all-black look complete with a black cap. Sofia’s light-wash jeans were more visible in the second snap. She also showed off the black purse with gold hardware that she brought along with her.

In the third and final snap of the update, Sofia wasn’t pictured herself. Instead, she shared a snap of several people in the group she toured the French landmark with. One of the individuals in the snap was her husband, actor Joe Manganiello. Joe likewise rocked a casual look, wearing a pair of gray jeans, yellow sneakers, and a black zip-up jacket.

Sofia kept things super simple in the caption, simply stating her location along with red heart emoji. Her followers couldn’t get enough of her Parisian update. The post proved popular, receiving over 25,200 likes within just 25 minutes. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the location and on Sofia’s beauty.

“Been there and it’s BEAUTIFUL,” one follower said.

“Gorgeous as always,” another fan said, referring to Sofia.

“You are a queen, so you must feel at home,” commented a third follower.

Sofia has been keeping her fans updated on her Parisian trip through Instagram. It seems that leopard has been her print of choice for the adventure. Just a few days ago, the bombshell shared a few snaps of her and Joe having dinner together in a luxurious-looking restaurant. Sofia rocked a form-fitting leopard print dress for that occasion.