Rob Kardashian Shares Birthday Photos Of His Daughter Dream Riding In A Helicopter And Eating A Big Cupcake

Dream Kardashian just celebrated her 3rd birthday.

Rob Kardashian rarely shares Instagram updates with his fans, so his followers were delighted when he treated them to a slideshow full of birthday snapshots of his daughter, Dream Kardashian.

On Sunday, Rob, 32, took to Instagram to wish Dream Renée a happy birthday. His post was accompanied by a series of photos that show his daughter enjoying two big birthday treats — a cupcake and a ride in a helicopter. For her special birthday outing, Dream, whose mother is 31-year-old model and entrepreneur Blac Chyna, rocked a gray velour tracksuit, white T-shirt, and comfy black boots. The little girl’s adorable corkscrew curls were pinned back from her face with two barrettes.

In Rob’s first photo, his daughter is pictured standing outside in front of a helicopter and trying to eat a giant cupcake. However, it was proving difficult for the tot because she was holding a toy in one hand and her birthday dessert in the other. Dream is pictured nibbling on the cupcake’s sprinkle-covered icing, though it seems from her expression in the second photo that she’s not a fan of the taste.

Dream had her dessert before hopping on the helicopter and going for a ride. In Rob’s final two photos, she’s pictured adjusting a pair of noise-cancelling earphones on her head and taking in the view out her window after takeoff. She brought a few stuffed animals along for the ride.

“So beautiful. You’re such a good dad,” wrote one of Rob’s followers in response to his post.

“She is definitely your twin! Happy birthday Dream,” another remarked.

Quite a few of Rob’s followers commented on the resemblance between him and his daughter, even though they rarely see photos of Rob these days. The last time he shared a recent snapshot of himself was on Halloween, when he and Dream both dressed up like characters from the Trolls movie.

Dream is definitely a massive Trolls fan. According to People, she kicked off her birthday celebrations on Friday by partying with a large group of family members. She and her guests enjoyed a birthday cake shaped like her favorite Trolls character, Queen Poppy. Her aunt, Kim Kardashian, shared a few photos from the big bash on her Instagram stories, revealing that Dream up dressed like a little princess for her special event in a sparkly pink dress.

Dream looked like she was having a great time celebrating her big day with a few of her younger cousins, including Kim and Kanye West’s 21-month-old daughter Chicago and their 5-month-old son Psalm. Khloe Kardashian’s 18-month-old daughter, True, was also at the event.