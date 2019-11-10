Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Exposes Major Cleavage Underneath Open White Blazer

Gabby Epstein is showing some skin again on Instagram.

On Sunday, November 10, the Australian bombshell delighted her 2.2 million followers on the social media platform with a sizzling double Instagram update that proved impossible to ignore. The snaps were taken selfie-style through the reflection of a large mirror, and saw the 25-year-old staring intensely at her phone to capture the perfect angle for the shots.

The caption of Gabby’s new Instagram post indicated that the photos were actually from last night, when she hit the town in a sexy ensemble from the popular U.K.-based fashion line Boohoo. Her outfit left little to the imagination and brought some serious heat to her page.

The blond stunner sent pulses racing in the revealing look that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The outfit included a white, oversized blazer that Gabby wore completely open, revealing she ditched not only a shirt, but also a bra underneath, making for a seriously NSFW display. Plenty of cleavage was visible, thanks to the model’s decision to go bare-chested underneath her jacket, which provided a glimpse at her flat midsection as well.

Meanwhile, the babe rocked a black, glittery miniskirt on her lower half that certainly upped the ante of her look for the evening. The daringly short number clung tight to Gabby’s hips in all of the right ways, and just barely fell to the middle of her thighs to showcase her toned legs. Its waistband sat high up on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and slender frame even more.

Gabby accessorized her look with a delicate pendant necklace, and adorned her fingers with stacks of thin rings. She also carried a small black handbag with white tassels around her arm. Her platinum tresses were worn down, with a thick, black headband keeping them from falling in front of her face. She was done up in a gorgeous makeup look that included a red lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the newest addition to the Aussie beauty’s Instagram page was immediately met with praise from her millions of fans. As of this writing, the post has earned more than 14,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Gabby’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Wow absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another said that Gabby was “literally perfection.”

Loading...

“So beautiful and sexy, wow,” commented a third.

Gabby’s look in her most recent update is actually on the more modest side for the model. Earlier this week, she flaunted even more of her incredible figure in a sexy black wrap bikini — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.