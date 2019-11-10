‘Dancing With The Stars’ Lauren Alaina Stuns In High-Slit Leopard-Print Dress On Her 25th Birthday

The country singer also showed off a quirky coin-topped cake as she celebrated her milestone day.

Lauren Alaina looked stunning on her 25th birthday. The Dancing with the Stars contestant posted a new photo to Instagram which showed her celebrating her milestone birthday in a leopard-print dress featuring a super-high slit in the front.

In the snap, Alaina’s sleeveless, high-slit dress shows off her toned arms and legs, the result of two months of dancing on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. The American Idol alum is wearing shiny, pointy-toed pumps, and her hair is worn down in waves as she poses for the birthday photo at an untagged location.

The blond beauty, who turned 25 on November 8, is also holding a birthday cake in the snap. A second photo shows a close-up of the cake, which is topped with shiny coins that resemble quarters. In the caption to the post, the “queen of puns” joked that she is not having a quarter-life crisis and that she thinks age 25 will “CHANGE” the game for her.

Several of Alaina’s Dancing with the Stars co-stars liked and commented on the photo, including Keo Motsepe, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Peta Murgatroyd, and Ally Brooke. Other fans raved about how “amazing” Alaina looks and noted that she is definitely living her best life right now. The singer even received a marriage proposal from at least one enamored social media fan.

“You’re twenty-FINE,” one follower wrote to the 25-year-old.

“Damn girl! 25 looks good on you!” another added.

“Those legs!!” a third fan said.

“That dress, those puns…you are killing both! Happy birthday @laurenalaina!” another follower wrote.

Indeed, while she gets treated to glam makeovers with professional hair, makeup, and costume teams each week on Dancing with the Stars, Alaina’s new photo shows that she knows how to stun even when she’s not in the ballroom.

It’s no surprise that Alaina looks better than ever after two months on Dancing with the Stars. Like many celebrities before her, the DWTS contestant is enjoying a perk from all of her hours of hard work in the rehearsal studio. Alaina recently revealed that she has already lost a whopping 25 pounds during the time she has been dancing with pro dancer Gleb Savchenko on Dancing with the Stars, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Lauren Alaina has grown up in front of her fans’ eyes. It’s hard to believe she is now 25-years-old. The singer was just 16 when she landed as runner-up to fellow country crooner Scotty McCreery on American Idol back in 2011.