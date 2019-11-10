Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Looks Smoking Hot In Metallic Thong Bikini While Tugging At Her Top

In her most recent social media share, Suzy Cortez dropped jaws by showing some major skin. As those who follow her on social media know, the black-haired beauty never shies away from flaunting her killer figure to fans in a wide-range of sexy outfits, including bikinis.

In her latest photo that was shared for her more than two million fans, Cortez showed off her sexy figure in one of the skimpiest bikinis that she has ever worn. The model did not reveal to fans exactly where she was in the photo but she appeared outside, leaning against a large sliding glass door. While posing in profile for the snapshot, Cortez put one hand on the glass and playfully grabbed her bikini top with the other hand, showing off her bubblegum pink manicure.

The bombshell left little to the imagination while clad in a metallic silver bikini that barely covered her assets. The top of the suit featured a thin string back and over it, Cortez sported a long-sleeve jacket. The bottoms were equally as sexy and revealing while the model’s toned and tanned backside was on full display for the camera.

Cortez looked absolutely stunning. She wore her long, dark locks down and curled. She also sported a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick.

The post proved popular with her fans. In just a short time after going live on her page, it has already earned her rave reviews, racking up over 2,000 likes and 80-plus comments.

Some of the beauty’s fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words for the jaw-dropping shot, opting to comment with emoji instead.

“Mamacita,” one fan commented on the photo using a flame and heart emoji.

“You are the hottest model on Instagram, hands down and no questions asked,” a second follower commented on the shot.

“Beautiful,” chimed in a third social media user.

More tantalizing photos should be hitting the model’s Instagram soon. As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Cortez recently teased a new photoshoot by posting a photo of her in an insanely sexy dominatrix-inspired outfit. To make the photo even hotter, the model posed on all fours, putting her derrière on full display. She completed her sultry look with a pair of black leather bunny ears. Like her most recent photo, that snap earned the model a ton of attention, gaining over 44,000 likes and 500-plus comments.