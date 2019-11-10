Kim Kardashian Steps Out In NYC Wearing Tight Leather Pants And Boots To Support Kanye West

Kim Kardashian recently shared a photo to Instagram of her time in New York City with her husband, Kanye West.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attended the Fast Company Innovation Festival with her husband in New York. For the event, Kim decided to rock a cozy and chic look. The photo is a full-body shot and shows off her full outfit. She’s wearing tight, black leather pants that she paired with brown and black sneakers. The shoes allowed her legs to be elongated as she showed off her pants mid-stride in the snap. She also rocked a brown bodysuit in the photo which hugged her curves. She then added a black leather coat to the look, which had a sheepskin lining.

For her beauty look, Kim’s brown hair was styled in waves and parted down the center. She seemed to be wearing a minimal makeup look and no accessories — aside from her massive wedding ring — were visible in the shot. She did have her iPhone in one hand, which was in a black case. Her other hand was tucked under the coat’s sleeve.

At the time of this writing, the photo has received more than 460,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments.

“THIS is your Style KIM,” one follower shared.

“Looking like an 18yr old,” another follower chimed in, followed by a heart emoji.

“Gorgeous,” wrote a third user, followed by multiple heart emoji.

In her caption, Kim tagged the pic’s photographer. A look at the photographer’s Instagram shows the photo of Kim, as well as one of Kanye at the event. Although both attended, according to WWD, Kim didn’t stay long. The reality star reportedly slid into the first row while her husband was speaking and was also allegedly Instagramming the entire event as she watched her husband from the audience.

Loading...

During Kanye’s speech, the rapper discussed several topics, including his Yeezy line and his decision to run for president in 2024. While a presidential run has been hinted at by the rapper in the past, this interview at the festival seemingly confirmed his plans.

Kim and Kanye have been making time for each other throughout their busy schedules, it seems. The pair’s outing comes the same week that Kim is reportedly thinking about having more children. The couple currently have four kids — North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1 and Psalm, 5 months. Kanye has said that he wants to have seven children in total.