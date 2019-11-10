Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Looks Smoking Hot In Form-Fitting Mini Dress

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore mixed things up on Instagram today and shared a snap of herself in a form-fitting dress with her 628,000 followers to tantalize them with her dangerous curves.

The stunner from Australia took the picture in Brisbane City, as the geotag on the post indicated. In the snap, Tarsha was kneeling down on a stretch of gray carpet, posing so that the camera shot her from the side. She rocked an eggplant-hued dress that clung to every inch of her voluptuous curves. The top of the dress was a t-shirt style, which means that Tarsha’s cleavage was hidden in this particular ensemble. The sleeves came halfway down her toned upper arms. The color of the dress looked stunning against her bronzed skin.

The dress was crafted from a ribbed material that stretched over her curves and barely came to mid-thigh, exposing plenty of her toned legs. Tarsha kept things casual by pairing the dress with crisp white sneakers. She placed both hands on her thighs as she glanced over at the camera with a seductive look on her face. Though her makeup was neutral, in soft shades of pink, bronze, and brown, she had a vibrant red shade on her nails. Her makeup look accentuated her natural beauty, emphasizing her plump lips, stunning bone structure, and captivating eyes.

Tarsha’s hair cascaded down her back and front in voluminous curls, and she had some major volume at the roots. In the caption of the post, she tagged a hair salon that apparently helps to keep her tresses looking flawless at all times.

A bed with crisp white linens was visible behind Tarsha, as were a few other details of the space, including a bronze statement piece and a large mirror.

The post tantalized Tarsha’s followers and quickly racked up over 15,500 likes within just six hours. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the stunning shot.

“Literally speechless,” one follower said.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” another fan added.

A third fan showered Tarsha with compliments, saying “you are so absolutely gorgeous and amazingly sexy.”

“Love that outfit girl!” added a fourth user.

Though the mini dress was super sexy, it was more of a full-coverage look than Tarsha typically shares with her followers. Just yesterday, the Australian beauty shared a snap of herself in skimpy white lingerie sipping a faux espresso that had her followers drooling.