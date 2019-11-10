Donald Trump Tweeted A 9/11 Remembrance On 11/9 And People Are Very Confused

Now and then, Donald Trump likes to take to Twitter for a retweet-a-thon, but his most recent round on Saturday has left some people scratching their heads, according to Mediaite. The president retweeted a video clip from New York Congressman Lee Zeldin, a video of the LSU-Alabama game, a few comments from Fox News analyst Gregg Jarrett, and several of his own tweets.

While most of the messages were familiar topics for Trump — including the impeachment inquiry, a promotion for his son’s book, and an attack on Joe Biden — one now-deleted retweet from former National Security Adviser John Bolton was a bit more confusing.

Bolton was fired by Trump in September after a series of disagreements. Bolton claimed that he offered to resign, but found out the next day via Twitter that he had been sacked. On September 10, the same day that he was fired, he tweeted a message remembering those impacted by the 9/11 attacks.

“As we reflect this week on the horrific 9/11 attack, it’s important to remember how far we’ve come in combatting radical Islamist terrorist groups but also how much work is left. We stand strong against regimes that sponsor terror & encourage violence against the US & our allies,” he wrote.

On November 9, Trump re-tweeted the memorial, causing some people to wonder exactly what the president was trying to say. Bill Kristol, who is the former editor of The Weekly Standard, said that the president might be concerned about Bolton’s potential testimony in the impeachment inquiry.

“Why did Donald Trump just retweet this two-month-old tweet by John Bolton? Is he trying to remind him of all the benefits he can get from being on Trump’s good side and finding excuses not to testify, rather than stopping up, confirming and amplifying his colleagues’ testimony?” Kristol wrote.

Lesley Abravanel echoed Kristol’s theory, saying that a retweet wouldn’t be enough to keep the former security adviser from testifying.

As The Guardian reports, Bolton recently signed a book deal with Simon & Schuster, and he is frequently mentioned in relation to the House impeachment inquiry. Bolton is reported to have reacted strongly after hearing Gordon Sondland say that he had worked out a deal between Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump’s acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Bolton reportedly said that he didn’t want to be a part of that kind of deal, and Bolton’s lawyer said that he was a part of many meetings relevant to the inquiry and may be willing to testify.