Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Stuns While Posing For A Unique Selfie In Chicago

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, looked stunning in her latest selfie, which she posted to her Instagram account on Sunday morning.

In the photo, Hailie is seen as a reflection in a small mirror while she snaps the pic of herself running her hands through her long, dark hair. The social media sensation rocks a pink-and-white top with a tan coat. She accessorized the look with gold chains around her neck and some light-colored polish on her fingernails.

Hailie wore her brown locks parted in the center and styled in straight strands that fell over her shoulder. She also had on a full face of makeup in the photo, an application which included defined eyebrows, pink eyeshadow, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added to the application with some pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow on her face, and a dark berry lipstick.

Meanwhile, the majority of the photo features a Chicago skyline that included skyscrapers, a clear blue sky, and busy streets filled with cars and people below.

Hailie’s over 1.8 million followers seemed to enjoy the unique photograph and quickly began to show their appreciation for the post. They clicked the like button over 44,000 times and left more than 300 comments within the first two hours after it was uploaded to the platform.

“I just started following you and I just have to say you are the cutest! And you wear the cutest clothes ever,” one of Hailie’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Who needs Chicago view when there’s Hailie in the picture,” another adoring fan stated.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen you. Time flies. You’re gorgeous just like your mother,” a third comment read.

“Oh I didn’t notice Chicago, I just noticed YOUUU PRETTYY,” a fourth social media user wrote, adding two red heart emoji for impact.

Earlier this week, Hailie posted another gorgeous photo as she rocked an all-black ensemble, featuring tight jeans and a denim jacket. She sported a pair of sunglasses and wore her brown hair in soft curls. The stunner smiled for the camera and posed in front of a beautiful lake scene with fall foliage in the background.

“Thinking about what I wanna do to my hair. I haven’t dyed it in 3+ years,” Hailie Jade told her followers.

Fans appeared to approve of that post as well, as it has racked up over 73,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments to date.