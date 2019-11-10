‘RHOP’ Star Monique Samuels Hit With Assault Charge For Allegedly Fighting Candiace Dillard

Monique Samuels is facing some legal trouble after she allegedly got into a physical fight with fellow Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, a summons was issued earlier this week charging Monique with second-degree assault and ordering her to appear in court on December 23.

According to the filing with the District Court of Montgomery County in Maryland, the alleged incident took place on October 16 while the pair were filming a dinner scene at a fellow cast-mate’s house. Reportedly, Monique and Candiace got into a verbal argument that turned physical when the former grabbed the latter by the hair and pulled her down.

Reports say that it took multiple people to pull Monique off Candiace and the police were called to respond to the situation. Bravo cameras caught the entire thing as the show is currently filming Season 5.

Candiace’s attorney, James J. Walker Jr., declined to offer any details on the altercation. He asked instead that the legal process handle the situation.

“At this time, we do not want to say too much and just allow the criminal process to play out,” he said. “We only ask everyone to pray for our client Candiace and her family. The physical assault, humiliation and emotional distress have all been very painful and difficult for Candiace as it would be for anyone attacked so viciously.”

Walker went on to say that he hoped Monique would seek help for her issues and that the show would be making sure to protect Candiace going forward.

“We have spoken to the network and the network executives have assured us they made it very clear to Monique that this cannot happen again and they have assured us there will be additional security for our client during taping,” he said.

The attorney concluded that a second-degree assault is a serious matter, and he and his client are prepared to pursue legal remedies, asking that Monique refrain from speaking about Candiace before the court appearance.

A. Scott Bolden, who represents Monique, said that Candiace’s account of the situation is “inaccurate” and pointed to her record on the show of angry, physically-threatening outbursts. This includes one that took place during Season 4 of the show between her and co-star Ashley Darby. The two clashed over Ashley’s decision to drink while trying to get pregnant. They also clashed over reports that Ashley’s husband Michael had grabbed men while filming the show.

Bolden also called for Candiace to seek help and said that the tape of the incident would exonerate his client.