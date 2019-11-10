Shawn Johnson Rocks Skintight Leggings To Show Off Post-Birth Body, Describes The ‘Weirdest Feeling’

Shawn Johnson took her daughter out for a Sunday stroll.

Shawn Johnson shared another post-birth Instagram update on Sunday, and she revealed that she just enjoyed her first outing since giving birth to her daughter. Fans of the Olympic gymnast responded by letting her know that they can’t believe how great she looks. However, Shawn admitted that she’s having a difficult time adjusting to her new body.

The first-time mom’s latest Instagram post is the first photo of her post-birth body. In the snapshot, Shawn, 27, is posing outdoors at a park in Nashville, Tennessee. The athlete is dressed for the cool fall weather in a pair of skintight black leggings that show off her muscular legs, and a comfy sweatshirt. The baggy garment features blue bands on the sleeves and yellow trim around the neck. Shawn is also wearing a pair of cozy knitted brown boots. She has on mirrored sunglasses, and her blond hair is pulled back in a ponytail. The new mom also has a big smile on her face.

Shawn Johnson is pushing her daughter in a stroller, but the little girl’s feet are all that’s visible. She appears to be wearing a white onesie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Shawn decided to name her daughter Drew Hazel East after her daddy, 28-year-old professional football player Andrew East. Drew was born on October 29, which means that Shawn spent almost two weeks recovering before leaving the house.

While Shawn might look comfortable in her Instagram photo, she admitted that her body is feeling a bit foreign to her right now.

“Weirdest feeling EVER not having a belly to work around anymore,” she wrote in the comments section of her post.

Shawn Johnson’s followers responded to this remark by gushing about how great she looks.

“Mama you look amazing!!! Enjoy that gorgeous princess!!” wrote one fan.

“You look wonderful!! I missed my belly too!!” another remarked.

Loading...

“U so cute,” wrote Shawn’s fellow former Olympic gymnast and Dancing with the Stars alum, Nastia Liukin. Her comment included three smiling cat face with heart-eyes emoji.

Shawn’s first photo of her post-baby body received 176,000 likes over the course of an hour.

After welcoming her daughter to the world, Shawn shared some real talk about her birth experience. In an Instagram post, she confessed that she was initially disappointed that she was unable to give birth naturally. After 22 hours of labor, she had to undergo a cesarean section. Shawn revealed that she felt like she “had failed” when she was told that a natural birth was no longer an option. However, any negative feelings vanished when she held her daughter in her arms for the first time, and it’s clear from the smile on her face in her latest update that she couldn’t be happier.