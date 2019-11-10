Khloe Kardashian Posts A Stunning Selfie Of Her As A Brunette In Latest Instagram Update

Khloe Kardashian recently posted another photo of herself as a brunette on her Instagram feed.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of herself rocking a look from her KKW Fragrance campaign. In the behind-the-scenes snap, Khloe had her hair styled in big, brunette curls. Her locks framed her entire face as she stared intensely at the camera. She was wearing a pale pink turtleneck in the photo that complimented her dazzling makeup look.

Khloe sported a full face of makeup that matched her dark hair. She wore brown, matte eyeshadow with a hint of gold at the corner of her eyes, a dark blush, darkened eyebrows, and a brown matte lipstick to complete her glam look.

At the time of this writing, the photo has received more than 1 million likes. The post also received more than 9,000 comments.

“THIS HAIR,” one follower wrote, followed by a trophy emoji.

“Uhmmmmmmm I used to think blonde was your calling. But now I’m convinced you’re meant to be brunette,” another follower chimed in, followed by a heart emoji.

In her caption, Khloe announced that her fragrance — a part of her sister Kim’s KKW brand — launched on Friday. The collection includes a Pink Diamond fragrance that was specially designed with the Good American designer in mind. Khloe joined her sisters Kim and Kourtney for the launch photoshoot, posting photos and videos on Instagram to promote the fragrance.

On the day of the launch, Khloe showed off the full look for the promotional photos and videos on her social media. While standing in a glass diamond, she was seen wearing a pink bodysuit that covered her from neck to toe. In the video, Khloe was standing straight, then kneeling, and then standing up again while holding her hair. The reality star maintained a stern face throughout the shoot.

At the time of this writing, the video has received more than 1 million views. The post also received more than 1,000 comments.

“Living a dream!” one follower exclaimed.

“Stunning,” another follower shared, followed by a heart emoji.

Many fans will recall that Khloe was originally a brunette when Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired for the first time in 2007, introducing fans to the Kardashian trio. Within the last few years, though, Khloe has been known for her platinum blond locks. The Inquisitr previously reported that the businesswoman looked unrecognizable to her fans when she posed with her sisters rocking her new hairdo for the first time.