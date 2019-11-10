‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Breaks A Sweat In Lime Green Leggings & Bra

Yanet Garcia put on a workout clinic this week while she rocked a lime green outfit, and “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” shared some clips from the special day to her Instagram account on Saturday night.

In the video, Yanet is seen rocking a pair of tight neon green leggings and matching sports bra. The ensemble flaunted the model’s toned arms, flat tummy, rock-hard abs, curvy booty, and long, lean legs.

Yanet appeared on a stage as she did a meet and greet with tons of her fans who came out to support her and grab a selfie with the TV personality. Along the way, the weather girl put on an exercise display, showing her fans in attendance some proper technique while giving them some workout tips.

Yanet had her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She accessorized her look with some white sneakers on her feet and a light-colored polish on her fingernails.

The model also stunned as she rocked a full face of makeup for the clip, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering glow on her face. She added to the application with pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Yanet’s over 12 million followers made quick work of watching the video, which was viewed over 205,000 times and gained nearly 200 comments in the first 11 hours after it was posted.

“Yay!!! Your success is inspiring, wish you the best always,” one of Yanet’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section.

“Successful woman. I’m happy for you,” another fan stated.

“Wow nice how much you have people who like you,” read a third comment.

Loading...

“Looking so beautiful and cute,” a fourth social media user wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yanet seems to have a real passion for health and fitness. She recently posted a photo of herself rocking a purple, long-sleeved crop top, a pair of matching high-waisted yoga pants, and white shoes.

In the photo, Yanet lifted weights while squatting down to work her backside. The model sported a full face of makeup for the shot, including pink lipstick, long lashes, and darkened eyebrows as her straight strands fell behind her back.

The post proved to be a popular one for Yanet, as it raked in more than 261,000 likes and over 700 comments to date.