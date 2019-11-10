For The Second Time, Viral Video Shows Donald Trump Appearing To Forget Words Of National Anthem At Game

Donald Trump may want to brush up on the lyrics of the national anthem before hitting up his next college football game, as a new video shows the president once again struggling to sing along with “The Star Spangled Banner.”

A viral video from the president’s visit to the Alabama-LSU game on Saturday showed Trump appearing to forget the words to the end of the national anthem as others around him continued to sing the song. As the Independent noted, Trump was seen stopping at the penultimate line in the national anthem and looking around to others around him before joining them again for the final line.

The clip drew attention from some of the president’s critics, who took the chance to needle the president who has attacked athletes who protest during the national anthem. Trump famously called on NFL owners to fire players who take a knee during the anthem, but now has repeatedly appeared to have his own struggles with remembering the words to the song.

The video was something a black eye on what the president likely saw as a redemptive appearance in a state where his popularity remains high. Trump attended Saturday’s game in the deep red state after a pair of embarrassing appearances at sporting events, drawing mostly cheers along with scattered boos. The president attended Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, D.C., where he was met with deafening boos and chants of “Lock him up!” at National Stadium. Days later, Trump attended UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in his onetime home of Manhattan, but was again met with loud booing, despite what sports pundits said should have been a Trump-friendly crowd of MMA fans.

Critics said Trump’s appearance at the Alabama-LSU game was an attempt by the president to draw some cheers, and while conservative pundits shared video of the crowd cheering the president and Trump himself posted a collage of photos as an apparent form of vindication, the appearance was not without controversy. The clip of Trump appearing to forget the words to the national anthem began to draw viral interest as well, with many taking to social media to share the video.

Loading...

It was not the first time that Trump has struggled with the song. Another viral video from January 2018 showed Trump on the field with military officers before the College Football Championship Game, singing along to part of the anthem before abruptly stopping and appearing to forget the words.