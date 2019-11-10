Erica Mena Dazzles In A Tight Sequined Dress In Latest Instagram Update

Erica Mena recently posted her birthday gown for her Instagram followers and made sure to showcase her growing baby daughter in the upload.

The Love and Hip Hop star posted a photo of herself wearing a sparkling gold gown by Albina Dyla. In her caption, the actress shared that the dress was custom designed to ensure that her baby was comfortable as she continues to grow inside of her mother. In the first photo of the Instagram slideshow, Mena looked away from the camera with one hand on her hip and another one on her ear. Her cleavage was on full display in the dress that was designed to show off all of her insane curves.

In the second photo, Mena was staring directly at the camera and her 4.6 million followers were able to better see her makeup and accessories. While standing in front of a wall of roses and a gold sign that read “Happy Birthday,” Mena held her baby bump while staring intensely at the camera.

Her makeup was flawless. Mena’s look consisted of foundation, blush, light pink eyeshadow, faux eyelashes, and a nude lip. Her dark brown hair was styled in loose curls with a deep side part. The reality star credited Messiah Stylist for helping her put the look together.

At the time of writing, the glamorous shots have received more than 150,000 likes. The upload has also received more than 1,100 comments.

“You look divine mami!” one follower exclaimed.

“I’ve been obsessed with your whole pregnancy your [sic] always glowing with good energy,” another fan chimed in.

In another Instagram post, Mena decided to give her followers a closer view of her birthday dress. In the video, the model is seen posing to Daniel Caesar’s “Get You” as the camera shows off the various parts of the dress. The camera starts focused on the train, showing a close up of the crystal detailing, then it pans up to reveal a full body image.

Mena ran her hands over her body, accentuating her baby bump, as well as her ample booty and narrow waist. Her tan nails were also visible in the shot, while her jewelry, including her engagement and wedding rings and dangling, star-shaped earrings, sparkled as they caught the light.

At the time of this writing, the video has received more than 160,000 views and more than 400 comments.

“Wow beautiful Queen always on point PERIOD,” one follower shared.

“Ayyyy Chica! You are P E R F E C TTTTT,” another fan chimed in.

Mena has been glowing throughout her pregnancy. The model and her husband, Safaree Samuels, announced that they were expecting in October. The couple has since shown various parts of Mena’s pregnancy, including maternity photoshoots, their daughter’s gender reveal, and their process of creating a baby cast for their upcoming baby shower to social media.