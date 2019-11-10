‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flashes Her Hard Body In Throwback Black Bikini Snap

Lauren Drain has become the queen of the bikini throwback post on Instagram, and Sunday was no different for “The World’s Sexiest Nurse.” She posted another pre-pregnancy snap of herself rocking some skimpy swimwear as she flaunted her fit physique.

In the sexy snapshot, Lauren is seen standing in front of a black background while she while posed for the camera with her hands up to her neck and giving her arms a flex while wearing nothing but a black bikini. The model stunned as she showcased her abundant cleavage, curvy hips, lean legs, toned arms, flat tummy, and her rock-hard abs.

Lauren looked like a total blond bombshell in the snap, as she wore her golden locks parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. Her bangs covered one of her eyes, and she had a sultry stare on her face.

The social media sensation also rocked a full face of makeup for the picture, an application which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, pink eyeshadow, and black eyeliner. She also added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks and a dark berry lipstick to complete the glam look.

Lauren’s nearly 4 million followers appeared to love the racy post, clicking the like button over 31,000 times and leaving nearly 200 comments within the first 12 hours after the photo was shared.

“I’m not going to lie, that’s some next level stuff right there,” one of Lauren’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“One of the most beautiful bodies I have ever seen,” another adoring fan gushed over the model.

“Looking super strong Lauren. Nice abs and nice biceps and nice quads,” a third social media user stated.

Loading...

“Literally the body shot as a photographer I’d hope for. Awesome,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren is currently pregnant with her first child, but she’s been promoting her latest workout program with photos of herself before she was sporting a baby bump.

Just last week, Lauren shared a throwback video of herself rocking a red, white, and blue bikini as she spent some time in nature while visiting a national park.

Lauren Drain had her long hair braided and falling over her shoulder, and wore a pair of sunglasses as she hung out by a gorgeous waterfall. The video was one of the most popular for “The World’s Hottest Nurse,” and earned more than 25,000 likes from her fans.