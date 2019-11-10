Gisele Bundchen Gets Cozy In Her One-Of-A-Kind Tom Brady Blanket In Sweet New Pic

Brazilian-born supermodel Gisele Bundchen has revealed how she gets through cold winters in Massachusetts every year and it’s cuddles from her NFL superstar husband, Tom Brady. In her most recent Instagram post, Gisele and Tom are locked in an embrace and staring lovingly into each other’s eyes. The two are outdoors and it seems that the weather was chilly since Tom has snuggled his wife of 10 years into his lightweight blue jacket.

“My friends always ask me as a Brazilian how do I survive the New England cold,” Gisele wrote in the caption. “I have a really cozy @tombrady blanket.” She added a translation in her native Portuguese to ensure that her Brazilian followers understood.

Over 520,000 people liked the photo within the first hour. In the close to 4,000 comments, fans are sharing their admiration for the couple’s clear love for each other. While several of those comments are in Portuguese, her English-speaking fans chimed in as well.

“Well this is adorable,” one fan wrote, before adding a heart emoji to their comment.

“Gisele and Tom always winning the internet,” another Instagram user commented.

The photo also seemed to make some people wistful about having this type of love for themselves.

“Gisele out here living my dream life smh,” one commenter wrote.

Even though Gisele made it pretty clear that her “blanket” is one of a kind, more than one fan inquired about getting one for themselves.

“Where can I get one of those blankets?” one person wrote.

But one comment likely meant a lot more to Gisele than the others.

“And you have my [heart emoji] too,” her husband wrote. The comment currently has over 2,200 likes.

This is hardly the first time that Gisele and Tom have been praised for being “relationship goals” on Instagram. Gisele posted a touching tribute to Tom on his 42nd birthday, thanking him for being their family’s “rock” and the “avocado” to her toast. The photo series accompanying the touching caption included quite a few cute family photos, including one where they’re kissing while dressed up in goofy Halloween costumes.

The post currently has more than 850,000 likes and over 4,000 comments.

Tom also posted a gorgeous photo of Gisele on his Instagram page to celebrate her birthday this year. In the snapshot, she’s makeup-free and wearing her hair down, looking relaxed as she smiles for the camera. Tom made his caption extra special by writing it mostly in Portuguese.

“Happy Birthday Mamai!” he wrote. “Você é a luz que ilumina nossos dias!!!! Nos te amamos muito!!” In English this means, “You are the light that illuminates our days. We love you so much!”