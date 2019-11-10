Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Bikini Body While Posing With Pomeranian In Beachside Photo

Rosanna Arkle took to Instagram to show her having some fun on the beach with a Pomeranian while wearing a skimpy bikini.

In the update, Rosanna was sitting on a rock near the beach. A short rock wall and a tree were behind her, and a white sandy beach with turquoise waters could be seen on the other side of the wall.

Rosanna wore a black bikini as she held a Pomeranian dog close to her leg. Her bikini top featured a triangle shape with strings that tied around her neck. The top also had a tie in the front, which helped bring attention to her voluptuous chest. The bottoms were a a classic string style. The number put plenty of the model’s curves on display as she sat with both hands on the dog.

The photo captured Rosanna as she sat with one knee bent and one leg outstretched — a pose that showed off her toned thighs. A small tattoo on the side of one ankle was visible. The stunner’s bronze skin glowed in the sunlight as she looked off to the side, smiling at something in the distance.

The model’s face was shaded, so it wasn’t clear if she wore any makeup. She opted for minimum accessories, wearing just one ring and sporting a pair of aviator sunglasses. Her blond hair was pulled back in a low bun.

In the post’s caption, Rosanna wrote that she was enjoying the weekend with her family. She did not mention the name of the beach or the name of the dog.

Her fans loved the photo, and while many of them commented on how gorgeous she looked in the bikini, others couldn’t help but mention how cute the dog was.

“Cute puppy and beautiful you,” commented one fan.

“Gorgeous! Your puppers is adorable,” wrote a second follower.

“You look hot and your puppy is lovely,” wrote one fan with fire, heart and dog emoji.

“It is a beautiful day now thanks to you,” said one admirer.

Rosanna thrills her followers with bikini shots on a regular basis. The beauty splits her time between Australia and New Zealand, and a good deal of her Instagram page shows her enjoying the outdoors in an array of skimpy outfits, although she seems to prefer showing off her body in revealing swimwear. One of her more popular photos showed her flaunting her backside in a cheetah-print two-piece.