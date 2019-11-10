Blond Bombshell Hilde Osland Highlights Her Booty Wearing Tight Jeans As She Enjoys Her Sunday

Hilde Osland put her booty on full display in a pair of tight pants for a brand new photo, which she uploaded to her Instagram account on Sunday morning.

In the sexy snapshot, Hilde’s gorgeous face can’t be seen, but her stunning curves are front and center as the model rocks a pair of skintight jeans. The Norwegian knockout looks smoking hot in the seemingly painted-on denim, which hugs her backside while also flaunting her tiny waist.

Hilde paired the pants with a blue-and-white sports bra featuring multiple straps. The undergarment showcased the model’s toned arms and muscular back.

Hilde wore her long, platinum blond hair in two pigtails, which she had braided back behind her head. The thick braids have become a trademark for the model, who left multiple strands loose to frame her face as she looked out of a large window while the sun poured in. Although her face isn’t visible, it’s clear that she accessorizes her look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

In the caption of the photo, Hilde reveals that she’s simply showing off her outfit of the day for Sunday, and she appears to be going for a comfortable and casual vibe to end the weekend.

Of course, Hilde’s over 1.7 million followers couldn’t help but fall in love with the snap and made short work of showing some love for the the post. Her update clocked over 26,000 likes and more than 450 comments in the the span of just one hour after it went live on the platform.

“Happy Sunday. And your hair is on point as always,” one of Hilde’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“I love when you do your hair like that,” another fan agreed.

Loading...

“Omg you’re so wonderful. Love you’re outfit and that hair. Wish you a great Sunday gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Those jeans fit u perfectly gorgeous,” a fourth person stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hilde isn’t shy about showing off her curves and proved it as she flaunted her booty yet again in a pair of tight pink leggings earlier in the week.

In that photo, Hilde Osland posted several snaps of herself taking a walk outdoors as she rocked the form-fitting athletic wear, which she paired with a white sports bra. That post also proved to be popular among the model’s followers, and they’ve clicked the like button more than 103,000 times, while leaving over 1,700 comments to date.