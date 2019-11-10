‘Days Of Our Lives’ Time Jump Preview Spoilers: A Wild New Salem Emerges

Days of Our Lives rocked fans with a brand new super-promo that revealed some major spoilers about the chaos that will be happening in a stunning new Salem landscape following the wild time jump last week.

In the shocking preview, nearly every character is seen, proving that so much has changed in the year that Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) was in her coma.

In the opening moments of the clip, Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) can be heard talking about all of the changes in Salem as flashes of Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) with his now older daughter Ariana can be seen. However, they’re not with Sonny’s husband Will Horton (Chandler Massey).

Instead, someone new seems to be snuggling up to Sonny and Ari, leaving fans wondering where Will could be. Later, Sonny is seen telling Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) that he misses someone very much.

Another clip of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) shows Kristen apparently in the hospital, seemingly having just given birth to the couple’s child. They are seen gushing over their baby, who appears to be wearing a pink hat.

Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) is also seen holding a child — her own baby girl. Later, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) is with the pair and tells Sarah that the infant is beautiful, just like her mother. However, it doesn’t appear that Sarah and Eric are together as she’s seen kissing Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) in a later clip.

Meanwhile, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) tells his granddaughter, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) that she’s the future of their family. Ciara looks professional in a suit, and tells Victor that she “couldn’t agree more,” as she’ll seemingly be thrust into the corporate world.

Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and his wife Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) are back in Salem. Abby is seen with her father, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) as he calls her his “star reporter,” appearing to reveal that Abby’s been working with him at The Spectator.

In addition, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) seems to be down on her luck. She’s now waiting tables at the Brady Pub with Roman (Josh Taylor), which takes Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) by surprise in the promo.

Days of Our Lives fans will also see that Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) did not get back together after their wedding day chaos. In the preview, Lani’s father Abe Carver (James Reynolds) tells Eli that Lani is gone.

However, Eli’s moved on as he and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) are seen getting hot and heavy. It seems safe to say that Eli hasn’t yet found out that Gabi sabotaged his wedding day and threatened his grandmother Julie’s life.

JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) appears disheveled, and spoilers have already revealed that he’s going to be hooked on drugs again following the time jump.

In another part of Salem, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) is in jail, but he’s not alone. His father Clyde Weston is in the next cell.

Also in jail is Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), who looks angry about being locked up with none other than fan favorite character Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall).

Meanwhile, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) is still in full Princess Gina mode, and it seems that nobody has noticed over the past year. In the video, she has a romantic dinner with John Black (Drake Hogestyn). “You still miss her, don’t you?” she asks him, possibly hinting at an absent Marlena.

Jennifer is starting to have memories of what happened the night she fell. “I think somebody pushed me,” she tells Jack.

Another bombshell moment comes when Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) appears to return to Salem.

Other emotional scenes such as Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) having a breakdown and Brady crying on Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) shoulder also play out.

However, the most wild moment of the clip comes at the very end when Princess Gina turns around and asks Stefano DiMera what he thinks about something. His face can’t be seen, but a hand holding a cigar with Stefano’s ring on its finger is visible.

“I am absolutely sure that this is my father,” Chad tells Abigail as the hands are seen drinking alcohol and playing chess, hinting at a Stefano recast following actor Joseph Mascolo’s death.

The Days of Our Lives time jump drama officially begins on Monday.