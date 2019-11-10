T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Harris Reacts To Reginae Carter Slow-Twerking On Camera: ‘What Is This?’

Reginae Carter and a group of friends dirty danced together during a trip to Mexico, but Deyjah Harris was reluctant to join them.

Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, set up a camera to film her and her friends dancing together during a trip to Mexico. However, as reported by The Blast, T.I.’s daughter, Deyjah Harris, slightly freaked out when she realized that their sexy moves were being recorded.

On Friday, Reginae Carter, 20, took to Instagram to share the dirty dancing video, which was filmed at an outdoors bar. For her performance, the former Growing Up Hip–Hop: Atlanta star rocked a bright orange bustier crop top that accentuated her bust by pushing it up. She also had on a pair of light wash distressed jeans. Her high-waisted denim pants had a slightly loose fit, making it easy for her to get down low and slow-twerk to the song playing in the background.

“Here we go,” Reginae said before showing off her skills.

She was joined by her close friend Zonnique Pullins, who also put on a show for the camera in her form-fitting purple and pink tie dye maxi dress.

As Reginae and Zonnique were rolling their hips and moving up and down, 18-year-old Deyjah Harris came into the frame. She was rocking a skintight pink snakeskin-print top and matching bike shorts, and she looked like she was about to join Reginae and Zonnique before she noticed the camera.

“What is this?” she said.

Deyjah then pointed at Reginae and crouched down in front of the camera, looking back and forth between the lens and her friends. She repeated her question, but when her pals ignored her, she simply walked away from their mini dance party.

Deyjah Harris recently found her name mentioned in a lot of negative headlines and social media comments, but it wasn’t because of anything she did wrong. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her father was harshly criticized for his behavior after he said that he accompanies Deyjah to her yearly gynecological exams. According to T.I., his purpose for tagging along is to make sure that her hymen is still intact.

The Shade Room shared Reginae Carter’s Instagram video on its page, and some commenters there suggested that Deyjah wasn’t dancing with her friends due to T.I.’s controlling behavior.

“TI out in da bushes making sure it stays intact,” read one response to the video.

“Deyjah like awe naw lmaoooo daddy gone see this,” a second commenter remarked.

“Deyjah was about to get it then she thought about her daddy,” a third wrote.

Reginae Carter, Deyjah Harris, and Zonnique Pullins are in Mexico to celebrate the birthdays of Reginae’s mother, Toya Wright, and singer Monica. While Reginae turned the Instagram comments off for her dance video, she has allowed her followers to share their thoughts on some of her vacation snapshots, including the stunning swimsuit photo below. So far, Deyjah hasn’t shared any photos from the trip on her own Instagram page.