Brunette Bombshell Ainsley Rodriguez Rocks Black Minidress & High Heels In Flirty Selfie

Fitness inspiration Ainsley Rodriguez flaunted her fit physique in her latest Instagram post in which she wore a sexy minidress.

In the update, Ainsley stood in a room with a white marble floor with white walls. She was in front of a blue glass panel, which helped to accentuate her hourglass shape. The selfie captured her entire body as she struck a pose for the camera.

Ainsley’s black dress featured a white graphic design on the front. The number also had an interesting lace-up detail on each side — a look that called attention to her curves. The skintight ensemble appeared to be sleeveless and the low-cut neck flashed a bit of her cleavage. The dress stopped at the top of the beauty’s thighs, giving her fans a nice look at her toned, tanned legs. She completed the look with a pair of high-heel booties that laced up the front and had an open toe. Her only accessories were a couple of bracelets on her right arm.

Ainsley wore her hair straight down over her shoulders, and she appeared to be wearing a natural application of makeup that included shaped brows, smoky eye shadow and a pink color on hr lips. The snap captured her with one hand near her face as she smiled, flashing her dimples.

Her fans seemed to love the look, which is somewhat different than the active wear she usually wears in her updates. Many fans left fire and heart emoji in the comments, but others had more to say.

“The hair, dimples, those shoes… wow! Stunning,” one fan said.

“Beautiful picture. Very sleek and extremely lovely,” commented another follower.

“@ainsley you are so amazing and inspiring and awesome much love to you,” one admirer wrote with heart emoji.

“You are one of the prettiest things on the planet,” said another fan.

Ainsley likes to show off her figure in bikinis — and she certainly has the body for it. She recently flaunted her chiseled abs while posing next to an ATV in a skimpy bikini. When she isn’t in a bikini, fans might catch her in workout clothing as she likes to share workout tips on her Instagram page. However, sometimes fans will catch her training in a two piece — as she did not too long ago when she shared a shoulder workout routine with her followers. Whatever she wears when she posts, her fans can always count on her looking gorgeous.