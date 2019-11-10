Donny Osmond Gets His ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Mirrorball Trophy Back After 10 Years, Teases Its New Home

The singer teases a new spot for his glitzy glass trophy.

Donny Osmond got his Dancing with the Stars mirrorball trophy back 10 years after he won it. The singer, who is getting ready to wrap up his 11-year residency with his sister Marie at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino, posted a video to Instagram. The clip showed him reuniting with his blingy trophy after its 10-year display in a glass case at the Vegas hotel.

In the video, Donny is shown in his dressing room, and he expresses joy at “finally” getting the beloved trophy he won on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition returned to him. The star also teases that the glitzy glass trophy will soon be displayed somewhere else, and he challenges fans to guess where it will be.

“I know exactly where I’m going to put it, but I’m not going to tell you,” Donny tells his fans in the clip. “But when I do tell you, you will agree it’s the perfect spot.”

The video includes the Osmond brother supervising the removal of his mirrorball trophy from the Flamingo Hotel lobby.

It’s no surprise that Osmond’s fans had a field day coming up with ideas for where his trophy will travel next. In the comments section to the post, fans had fun with the Dancing with the Stars alum’s teaser post.

Many fans joked that it should go on Marie’s mantle, a reference to the fact that Donny’s little sister did not win a mirrorball trophy when she competed on Dancing with the Stars two years before him, in 2007.

Others had some more creative ideas.

“Hood ornament for your car,” one fan joked.

“If I were you I would use it as an awesome centerpiece for Thanksgiving,” another suggested. “Add some maple leaves and voila!”

“It might look good on top of the Christmas tree,” another said.

“Perhaps it could circle the world, spending one week in each of your lifelong fans homes!? I’d take fantastic care of it!” a fourth fan chimed in.

Loading...

Donny Osmond won the Dancing with the Stars mirrorball trophy in 2009 with pro partner Kym Johnson Herjavec. He remains the oldest winner of the celebrity dancing competition, clocking in at age 51 when he won a decade ago. Osmond reunited with Kym and her husband, Robert Herjavec, when they attended his show at the Flamingo last week.

More recently on his reality TV resume, Osmond dazzled fans as The Peacock on the Fox singing competition The Masked Singer, where he landed as the runner-up to T-Pain’s Monster mask.