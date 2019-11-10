Latina Fitness Model Dolly Castro Flaunts Thick Thighs & Ample Cleavage In Bodycon Dress

Dolly Castro flaunted some serious skin in her latest Instagram share. The fitness model donned a bodycon dress that left very little to the imagination and she looked absolutely fabulous.

In the photo, which she posted on Sunday morning, Dolly posed next to a full-length gold-framed mirror. It appears as if she was standing next to a bed made up with soft pink linen. She put one foot in front of the other, cocked her hips, and put her well-manicured hands on her tiny waist.

Dolly wore a stunning dress from Pretty Little Thing’s Little Mix range. The NSFW bodycon outfit was spectacular and boasted an Aztec-inspired floral print that was set on a gold background. The dress was both sexy and regal, a fitting ensemble for Dolly’s breathtaking curves.

The mother of one put the bandeau neckline to shame. In fact, Dolly’s ample cleavage was put on full display as she posed for the camera. The dress’s curved hemline also showed off Dolly’s thick thighs as it was longer in the front than at the sides. Her strong, lean legs simply went on for days.

The bombshell beauty accessorized the outfit to the hilt. She wore big chandelier earrings, her wedding ring, and some dainty bangles. Dolly also knows that shoes can make or break an outfit. The social media influencer definitely won in the heel category and wore a killer pair of stilettos.

Dolly wore her long brown hair in a center path and allowed her tresses to fall in soft, loose waves down her shoulders and back. She also sported a full face of makeup for the pink, which included a bold brow, smoky eyes, bronzed cheeks, and a nude lip. Dolly looked like the fierce vixen that she is.

Dolly regularly engages with her 6.2 million followers and this time was no different. She captioned the photo with an encouraging message.

“Brake as you might but don’t let the same thing break you twice.”

Of course, her fan base reacted and showered her with love. In the eight hours since she posted the snap, over 32,000 people have already liked the image. Some even took the time out to post their own reply to her words of encouragement.

“Think most people forget to pick themselves back up after a brake (sic). You look amazing BTW,” said one fan. Another opined, “A remarkable woman of infinite beauty! Rocked the dress.”

Yet another fan gushed, “I thought you were getting into the holiday spirit @missdollycastro I swear I thought that was wrapping paper.”