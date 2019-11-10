Christina Aguilera’s First London Show In 13 Years Goes Down A Storm

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Christina Aguilera hadn’t performed in the U.K. in 13 years. Last night, she performed at London’s iconic Wembley Arena as part of her “X” tour and it seems it went down incredibly well.

The “Ain’t No Other Man” hitmaker kicked off the tour in Europe in July and has continued with the U.K. part of the leg this month.

For some Aguilera fans, it was their first time seeing the pop icon live.

“Absolutely incredible night seeing @xtina. Her vocals were jaw-dropping. Queen of vocals absolutely unreal and a dream come true to finally see her live thank you SO much for the most unforgettable and EPIC night! It was SO worth the wait!” one user tweeted.

“@xtina thank you for this magical night. Everyone had an amazing time. Friendships were made. We sang all the songs along with you,” another shared.

“So @xtina’s #TheXTour was f**king phenomenal. The vocals, the visuals, the choreography, everything about the show was worth the 17-year wait,” a third fan passionately wrote on Twitter.

“What a night, can’t wait to Xperience it all again tomorrow,” a fourth big fan also tweeted.

According to Setlist.fm, her set is full of nostalgic hits as well as new songs from her latest studio album, Liberation. She performs a total of 23 songs including five tracks from her fan-favorite record, Stripped.

At the height of her success, the “Genie in a Bottle” chart-topper performed at Wembley Arena for her “Stripped” tour which was released on DVD, per IMDb.

While belting out her tunes, Aguilera treated fans to a number of killer costumes.

The Daily Mail reported the “Not Myself Tonight” songstress in a sparkly nude-colored bodysuit during her Dublin, Ireland show. She paired the ensemble with silver lace-up thigh-high boots and sported her blond locks up in a high ponytail.

Other outfits consist of chaps, which she was known for during the release of her legendary single “Dirrty,” as well as PVC ensembles, and more thigh-high boots.

Christina’s last European tour took place in 2006 which was in promotion for her Back To Basics record.

She will continue the “X” tour across the U.K. with another London show at Wembley, as well as a Birmingham and Manchester date.

It will visit South America in December with three Mexico concerts where it’s scheduled to finish.

In between the tour, she is performing in her first-ever Las Vegas residency, “The Xperience,” at the Zappos Theater.

In September, she announced she would be extending the residency with new shows next year. She kicked off her Vegas shows in May and the fans’ reaction was nothing short of positive, per The Inquisitr.