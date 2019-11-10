‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Leaves Almost Nothing To The Imagination In A Black String Bikini

Chilean Instagram model Daniella Chavez, who became famous after appearing in Playboy magazine, recently took to her page and titillated her 12.2 million fans with a new bikini picture, one which left little to the imagination of the viewers.

In the picture, the bombshell could be seen rocking a barely-there black string bikini that struggled to contain the model’s enviable assets.

Knowing that fans love to see her in skimpy outfits, Daniella spiced things up and sat on a plastic bar stool, turned her back toward the camera and lifted her booty to provide a generous view to her fans. The move that sent a wave of excitement through the model’s fans as indicated in the comments section.

The hottie not only showed off her booty but she also put her long, sexy legs on full display. That aside, the stunner also displayed a glimpse of sideboob to tease her legions of admirers.

Daniella wore her blond tresses down, accessorized with black shades to keep it stylish and elegant and opted for delicate stud earrings. Finally, the beautiful model finished her look with a pair of wedges.

Staying true to her signature style, Daniella opted for minimal makeup to keep it natural.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Quintana Roo, Cancun, in Mexico, which is a luxury resort.

The model wrote a caption in Spanish and according to a Google translation, she stated that she’s waiting for her favorite drink, one which has low calories.

Within less than a 12 hours of posting, the snap has garnered more than 112,000 likes and over 1,200 comments where fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular followers, the picture was also liked by some of Daniella’s fellow models, celebrities and influencers.

These included Ana Lorde, Dajana Gudic and Erika Ceciliano, among many others.

“Damn man, those legs though,” one of Daniella’s fans commented on the snap.

“This is amazing!! You’re my most favorite girl on Instagram and outside,” another one wrote.

“Sooooooooo sexy. I really love you, beautiful,” a third follower chimed in.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer wrote that the picture made his day.

“Wow!! What an amazing booty you have. This picture made my day [heart-eyed emoji].”

The remaining fans either used words like “goddess,” “perfection,” and “breathtakingly beautiful,” to describe the beautiful model or used hearts, kiss and fire emoji to express their admiration for the bombshell.